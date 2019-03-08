The Duchess of Sussex has been handling her royal duties like an absolute boss since she married Prince Harry last May. That's probably why, as E! News reported, the Queen gave Meghan Markle a new role that's both totally fitting and very prestigious on International Women's Day. Markle, a noted feminist, has been named Vice President of Queen Elizabeth II's Commonwealth trust.

The news was revealed in a tweet from the organization. In it, the royal family revealed that they were "delighted to announce" Markle's new gig. The tweet featured a photo of the 37-year-old former actress, and asked fans to "join us is [sic] welcoming Her Royal Highness" to the team.

In subsequent messages, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust revealed on social media that in her role as Vice President, Markle "will highlight our partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth." The Duchess of Sussex will have a special focus on the group's "work supporting women and girls," which she's been doing a lot of outside of the organization, according to tweets from The Queen's Commonwealth trust.

Markle spent International Women's Day speaking at a panel discussion at King's College London, as People reported. According to the news outlet, during the discussion, the former Suits star tackled "inequality," and other issues facing women around the world. For example, she called for people to stand up against "a lack of justice," as People reported.

"If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something — and why can't it be you?" Markle questioned at the event, as ELLE reported.

The palace issued a statement prior to the panel discussion, revealing that Markle and other women on the panel planned to discuss "obstacles [that] still affect female empowerment across the world, including access to education and limitations within employment."

Markle was joined in discussion by activist Annie Lennox, model/activist Adwoa Aboah, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Let Us Learn founder Chrisann Jarrett, and executive director for Campaign for Female Education Angeline Murimirwa, according to ELLE.

Markle has never shied away from her feminism. For instance, during a February 2018 Royal Foundation forum, the expectant mother said she disagreed "fundamentally" with the idea that women need to "find their voices," as TIME reported. She said at the time that women "need to be empowered to use [their voices] and people need to be encouraged to listen." The duchess also praised the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, saying there was "no better time to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered," the publication reported.

And in a speech delivered in 2015, now quoted prominently in her royal family bio, Markle — once a UN Women advocate — said: "I am proud to be a women and a feminist."

She hasn't weakened on her feminist views since joining the royal family, either. Instead, she's shared them with people like the Duke of Sussex, who is often seen at events supporting women and girls alongside his wife. In 2018, for instance, before their royal wedding in May, the couple traveled to Birmingham, England on International Women's Day to visit a school encouraging girls to seek STEM opportunities, as the BBC reported.

Markle hasn't yet announced her plans as Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, but she's sure to tackle it like the girl boss she is, and be a welcomed voice for women everywhere.