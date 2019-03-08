Many commoners were shocked on Thursday after the Queen shared her first Instagram post ever. It was an unexpected move, to put it mildly, but an enjoyable one nonetheless. But before your imagination starts to run wild with possibilities about what the Queen shared on the 'gram, know that her #TBT the most royal thing ever.

The Queen is 92 years old, which means she was born before the internet and social media ever existed. But just because the royal is in her old age, it doesn't mean she's adverse to hitting up Twitter or Instagram once and a while. The Queen, for instance, took to Twitter in October 2014 to announce the opening of the Information Age exhibit exhibition at the Science Museum in London, England.

"It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting," she said at the time, while signing the note "Elizabeth R."

As for what the "R" stands for? It's the shorthand for "Regina," which means Queen in Latin. Interesting, right? I had no idea.

I suppose the Queen felt four years was a long enough break from social media because she took to the Royal Family's Instagram page Thursday to share another post about the Science Museum. I can't speak for the Queen, but I think it's safe to say she really loves the Science Museum.

As for the post's contents, she spoke about a letter written to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.

"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she penned. "Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the 'Difference Engine,' of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843."

The Queen also touched on the Science Museum's continued support of technology initiatives, stating:

In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the 'Analytical Engine' upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R.

I'll admit, my eyes glazed over a bit while reading the beginning of this note. But after getting to the part about Ada Lovelace, I snapped back to attention. Lovelace has a captivating legacy in the subjects of math and science, and was considered an "enchantress of numbers," according to The Irish Times.

The early computer language "Ada" was named after her and there's a holiday called "Ada Lovelace Day," which "aims to raise the profile of women in science, technology, engineering and maths by encouraging people around the world to talk about the women whose work they admire. This international day of celebration helps people learn about the achievements of women in STEM, inspiring others and creating new role models for young and old alike," according to the website Finding Ada.

It's pretty cool that the Queen is honoring Lovelace's legacy and is encouraging children's coding initiatives, especially on International Women's Day. Thumbs up all around.

I'm not sure if the Queen will wait another four years to post on social media, but I'm pretty sure this #TBT will tide her supporters over in the meantime. Not only does the post have the right dash of royal, but it touches on a subject that's important to many women across the world.