The Reason Chrissy Teigen Won't Pierce Luna's Ears Is Pretty Admirable

When I was less than a year old, my mom decided to get my ears pierced. As a child, I absolutely hated this and refused to let anyone touch my ears at all (my mom even had to change out my earrings while I was asleep). As an teenager, I came to realize how unfair this was — why was someone allowed to make a decision about my personal appearance without my input? I know I am not alone with these thoughts, and the reason why Chrissy Teigen won't pierce her daughter's ears falls along these same lines.

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend — but they shouldn't have to be forced upon any young child until they want them to be. Teigen's daughter, Luna, is only a year old but Teigen already seems to have this parenting thing down pat. Her quotes on making decisions out of the best interest of her child are admirable, especially for a first time mom, and this recent red carpet appearance is no exception.

During the appearance on Tuesday night, Teigen opened up about her parenting decisions, including whether she would pierce her daughter's ears. Teigen said, according to E! News:

She doesn't have her ears pierced and I am going to let her decide when she wants to do that. I remember when I was little what I went through. My mom did it for me.

Although Teigen didn't explicitly state what experience she went through when she was little, it is clear that she was shaken up by it and allowed it to influence her decision to not pierce her own daughter's ears. And that is fair enough.

According to Parents, experts agree that piercing your child's ears at a young age is a very personal decision — one rooted in family and culture. But piercing a child's ears too early, according to Parents, could open an opportunity for infection, which is why they recommend to wait until at least 6 months of age for them to be pierced. But if you want to teach your children responsibility and learn how to care for themselves, according to Parents, piercing their ears can do just that. And the American Academy of Pediatrics states that there is no risk in piercing a child's ears as a newborn, but in the United States parents typically wait a little while longer to make the decision with their child, as Vogue noted.

There are plenty of pros and cons to this decision, but it should ultimately boil down to the parent. While some critics have gone as far as to say that piercing a child's ears is "cruel" and like "torture," according to TODAY, as previously stated, it is common cultural practice. It is especially popular in Latin communities, according to TODAY, to pierce your daughter's ears just a few short months after giving birth.

Although some parents opt to do things differently, Teigen's decision to wait to pierce her daughter's ears until she herself can make the decision is valid. And this might not be the only time Teigen is making this kind of call. Just last week, during a different red carpet appearance, according to People, Teigen revealed that she and husband John Legend are currently trying for another child and hope to expand their family in the upcoming years. "That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life," Teigen said.

And hopefully, in the coming years, there will be a family of little Legends running around. Who knows what will happen, but it's clear that Luna's ears will be piercing free for a while.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.