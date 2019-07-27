While Hallmark's Christmas in July series is well underway, the first movie in the Summer Nights series, Rome in Love, will transport you across the globe in two hours flat. The movie is based on a bestselling book by Anita Hughes — and obviously the location is a huge part of the story. But the Rome in Love cast is what truly brings the story to life.

The movie was adapted from the book with the help of the author herself. The story follows relatively unknown actress, Amelia, as she gets the lead role in a remake of an Audrey Hepburn classic, Roman Holiday. Things get a little wacky (not to mention meta) when she falls for the journalist who's tasked to interview her for an Italian magazine. Things go awry when the tell-all he's written publishes without his knowledge — after he promised she could read it beforehand. If it sounds like a summer fling gone wrong, isn't that all rom-com material? Maybe this love will last after Amelia returns to America or maybe it wasn't meant to be after all. That said, here's who stars in Rome in Love, which premieres Sat. July 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Italia Ricci If Ricci's face looks familiar, you've probably been watching Designated Survivor where she plays Emily Rhodes opposite Kiefer Sutherland. Ricci has credits that date back to 2007, including Aaron Stone, House, How I Met Your Mother, Chasing Life, and Supergirl, among others. If you were to check out the Canadian-born actress's Instagram page, you'd see she's working on a different role at the moment — as mom. Yep. She's pregnant (congrats!), and by the looks of it, ready for baby to meet the world.

Ross McCall McCall is a seasoned actor who got his start on the BBC. In America, he has dozens of roles that span all the way back to '89. Some of his more recent works includes 24: Die Another Day, White Collar, and Fear of the Walking Dead, to name a few. His film credits have him alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Dennis Hopper, and Paul Haggis.

Peter Porte Porte has one of those faces you've seen in plenty of projects. He scored recurring roles in shows like The Young & the Restless, Living With Models, and Baby Daddy while also appearing in movies, shows, and shorts since 2005. As a first-generation American with a BFA in Acting from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, he earned multiple other degrees studying abroad, then touring with the Broadway National Touring Company of Mamma Mia!. That's not a bad way to break into acting, if you ask me. His Instagram game is strong, with shots of friends, family, and puppies; it doesn't get much better than puppies.

Isabelle Connolly Connolly is fairly new to the acting scene with an IMDb resume that only began in 2018 with a role in Nightflyers. As Ricci's on-screen sister, Kathryn, I'm sure this won't be the last you see of her.