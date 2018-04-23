The Royal Navy's Tribute To Royal Baby No. 3 Will Blow You Out Of The Water

After 40 weeks (more or less) of waiting, The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave birth to her third child, a son. Her husband, The Duke of Cambridge Prince William, was present at the birth (as one would hope because, you know, he's a parent, too). And, as one would assume, the entire world is celebrating the birth of another royal baby. But the Royal Navy's tribute to royal baby #3 takes the proverbial cake, and, truly, puts any baby announcement to shame. Seriously, we can all just go home now.

According to a statement from the Kensington Palace via Twitter, Middleton gave birth to her third child at 11:01 a.m. London time. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101 hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Per Kensington Palace, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news." But it was the Royal Navy's tribute to baby number three that made it oh-so clear that another royal newborn has entered the building.

According to the Royal Navy's official Twitter account, the Royal Navy sailors and Marines on board the HMS Albion have "sent their best wishes and congratulations" to the royal family with a "special flight deck photograph from operations in the Asia Pacific Region." I don't know about you, but my son didn't have a Navy tribute after I pushed him out of this body. As always, the royal baby has arrived in style, and with all the pomp and circumstance one requires of royalty.

And, as is custom, "a notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third," perf the royal family's official Twitter account. So it's safe to say the entire world knows that another baby has been born into the Royal Family. Hear ye, hear ye, indeed.

According to TIME, the latest royal baby — whose name has yet to be revealed — is fifth in line to the British throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, brother Prince George, and sister Prince Charlotte. That doesn't mean the baby is less celebrated, though, or hasn't been given the royal treatment from the moment he was born. In fact, members of the media could be seen gathering, and impatiently waiting, outside St. Mary’s Hospital, where Middleton also gave birth to her son, George, and her daughter, Charlotte, as soon as early reports revealed that she was labor.

So, can the world expect a future fourth baby from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Well, first of all: give it a rest for a second, will ya? Middleton just gave birth to a human being, so any talk of another procreation can be put on hold, for sure. But if curious minds need some relief, it's safe to assume the royal family is going to stop at three. At the the Centrepoint Awards at Kensington Palace in Feb. of this year, Prince William said, "Two is fine, I don't know how I'm going to cope with three. I'm going to be permanently tired."

Well, prepare to be forever exhausted, dad. Because baby number three is here, and the entire world — including the Royal Navy — is celebrating.

