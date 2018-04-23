The Royal Wedding Guest List Will Make You Want To Book A Flight To England ASAP

One of the biggest days in modern history is almost here, and it seriously can't come fast enough. But, as the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gets closer, many are wondering just who will be on the royal wedding guest list. Obviously, it's a hot ticket, so the event of the season is definitely going to be drawing in some pretty elite RSVPs.

Now, just because the royal wedding is elite doesn't mean there aren't going to be plenty of people in attendance. According to a March report from CBS News, the happy couple sent out 2,600 invitations for their big day, but CNN later reported that it was closer to 600 guests, which makes more sense. After all, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding venue is a lot smaller than Prince William and Kate Middleton's was. When Prince Harry and Middleton got married, they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. And let's just say, that wedding was kind of huge. And even though Markle's wedding to Prince Harry will be larger than your average wedding, its guest list definitely won't match the size of Prince Harry's older brother's big day.

Members of the royal family will obviously be in attendance. And Hello! Magazine also reported that a wide range of court officials and students will be invited as well. But, now that the royal wedding is mere weeks away, there's a host of notable celebrities reportedly attending the event of the year.

Serena Williams

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle and Williams are pretty good friends, according to Harper's Bazaar. And so it would make sense that the tennis star would snag an invite to the event. According to the Daily Mail, the two have an undeniable friendship, and what's more, the publication also reported that "on her visit to London in 2016, Meghan watched Williams at Wimbledon," so the two already have that whole international friendship thing down pat.

Odds are, Williams will be invited to the royal affair, or at least to go hang out with her bestie after she returns from her honeymoon.

Priyanka Chopra

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Markle soon deleted her Instagram account. But, before she did so, fans could get a good sense of who her good friends were, and that included Chopra. As CNN put it, "Indian actress and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra hasn't known Markle for as long but Instagram posts of the pair having fun together suggest she may make the guest list."

Again, nothing has actually been confirmed about who will be there, but Chopra could certainly make the final cut.

The Cast Of Suits

SuitsonUSA on YouTube

Before she officially announced her retirement from acting, Markle starred on the hit USA drama, Suits, playing Rachel Zane since 2011. And so it's understandable that an insider would reveal to Hello! Magazine that the cast are all reportedly on the guest list as well. According to the source, "the cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace."

Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull and Gabriel Macht are all possible invitees for the big day, as CNN reported.

The Spice Girls

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a February appearance on The Real, Spice Girl Mel B. let it slip that the girl group would be performing at the royal wedding. According to Harper's Bazaar, the 42-year-old said, "I'm going," when asked if she had been invited to the event, before adding that the other members of the group, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisolm were all invited as well.

Ed Sheeran

Phil Walter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another musical guest reportedly snagging an invite to the wedding? None other than Ed Sheeran, of course. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer was asked to perform for the couple's big day. A source told ET, "Ed Sheeran has yet to confirm but I'm not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. People love his romantic love songs so he's an ideal candidate for that first dance and I think Harry has always enjoyed Ed Sheeran."

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding is clearly going to be one for the books, and if you happen to be near St. George's Chapel on May 19, definitely go see what you can see.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.