The next British royal wedding is just about a month away now, and that means intense preparations are underway to get Windsor and England ready for the big day. And while not everyone who's been faithfully following along will be able to attend the nuptials, the royal wedding procession route will make you feel like you're a guest at the big event. It appears that spectators will have a very good chance of seeing the happy couple along the route, according to several sources. Although the ceremony itself will be smaller and a little more private than the spectacle that was Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton, fans of Prince Harry and Markle will still have a chance to wish the couple well on their wedding day thanks to the more public part of the procession.

After the actual wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will go on a carriage ride through Windsor before their reception, according to The Telegraph. People visiting Windsor for the big day may have the best chance to see the newlyweds if they wait along the last stretch of the procession route, known as the Long Walk, according to Simplemost.

Google Maps

The above map is the basic route for the royal procession, based on information from The Evening Standard. The route varies slightly based on different sources, but this seems to be what the route will generally look like. The bride and groom will reportedly ride in an open carriage through the streets of Windsor after the ceremony, and that's the best chance for visitors to see them.

The couple is expected to leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via Castle Hill, then proceed along the High Street and through Windsor Town, The Evening Standard reported. After they make their way through the Windsor town center, they will return to Windsor Castle after riding along the tree-lined Long Walk, The Telegraph reported.

Between Snow Hill and the the gates of Windsor Castle along the Long Walk, thousands of spectators will be able to catch a glimpse of the happy royal couple. And for anyone who chooses to stand around waiting, there will be events on the Walk all through the day, as well as live screens which are supposed to show footage from the ceremony, according to The Telegraph.

It's fortunate for any fans of the couple that there will be an opportunity to see them not long after the ceremony, because the guest list for the wedding itself is limited. St. George's Chapel can reportedly accommodate about 800 people, and the guest list is so tight that in some cases, only one half of a couple have been invited, according to Brides. That's in contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, where around 1,900 guests were invited to the Westminster Abbey service, according to Town & Country.

Over 2,640 people are invited inside the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19, where they will be able to see arrivals and departures even if they can't see the ceremony itself, according to CNN. And for those of us across the pond, or who otherwise can't show up in person to practice our royal waves at the happy couple, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding will reportedly be televised, according to TMZ.

The ceremony will be at noon in the United Kingdom, according to The Daily Express. That means if it is televised live, over here in the United States, you'll have to get up really early if you don't want to miss a thing — it'll be on around 7 a.m. Eastern Time, if all goes according to plan.

So even if you didn't receive an invite to the wedding, or to wait inside the grounds of the castle, and you can't go wait along the Long Walk, you might still be able to witness what will likely be the biggest wedding of the year. Get your royal wedding brunch menu ready, because the big day will be here faster than you can say "I do."