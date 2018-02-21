I was recently watching the 'Hair' episode of the new HBO comedy special, 2 Dope Queens, when Sarah Jessica Parker nonchalantly walked out on stage. I had a total fan-girl moment (and so did the hosts of the show). It was just another reminder that SJP is one of the coolest, chicest, most down-to-earth women on the planet. Now the style icon is teaming up with GapKids to launch the Sarah Jessica Parker x Gap Kids Collection, a limited edition children's clothing line inspired by her own childhood heirlooms. Spoiler alert: it's everything! Here's what you need to know about the adorable, affordable

The Sarah Jessica Parker x Gap Kids Collection, which arrives online and in select stores on March 1, is an assortment of girls and boys apparel and accessories, with prices ranging from $16.95 up to $78. All the of the pieces beautifully blend a sense of nostalgia with the fresh exuberance of childhood. Available in toddler and kids' sizing, the collection embraces prints and textures, like ginghams, stripes, florals, and eyelet.

The collection also features a rabbit theme, a playful nod to Sarah Jessica Parker's family tradition of saying, "Rabbit, Rabbit" on the first day of every month for good luck.

From adorable bunny-ear headbands to a basket weave bunny tote to whimsical t-shirt prints, the rabbit motif infuses the collection with a sense of good luck and magic. For anyone who follows Sarah Jessica Parker's instagram account, you know she loves finding clever ways to sneak in "Rabbit, Rabbit".

With Easter falling on April 1 this year — just a month after collection launches — you'll have plenty of time to stock up on all of this SJP x Gap bunny cuteness for your kids. The best part, though, is that the clothes aren't limited to holiday wear. All of the pieces make great spring and summer staples. (I particularly went ga-ga for the gingham prints.) And, if you're a sucker for mother-daughter or mother-son ensembles, the collection also includes two stunning women's style dresses that perfectly complement the kids' wear.

“Creating this collection with Gap has been such a treat as a mother, as one of eight children, and as a reconnection with the Gap brand,” said Parker. “I hope the pieces are cherished by the children who wear them, that items are passed down among generations, and that some great memories are created while wearing them.”

Favorites of the SJP X Gap collection include eyelet hemmed separates, gingham dresses and a signature rabbit embroidered light blue bomber jacket for girls, and for the boys, graphic tees and gingham shirting with khakis. The entire line pays homage to the clothes Sarah Jessica Parker wore in her own childhood (a super style maven from the very beginning!). The clothing also features special "property of" sewn-in tags to detail each wearer throughout the years, an especially special touch that takes inspiration from Sarah Jessica Parker's very own family rituals.

“It’s been a delight to collaborate with Sarah Jessica Parker on this special collection for kids that combines her nostalgic childhood memories with signature Gap favorites,” said Wendi Goldman, Gap executive vice president and chief product officer.

This sweet and playful collection also includes ‘Ebbit the backpack,’ the perfect pack for spring break travels, school trips, and summer picnics. Sarah Jessica Parker even teased the leggy egg-inspired character back in December, when she captioned the Instagram post below with:

"Speaking of Rabbit, Rabbit...​Can’t wait for you all to meet Ebbit The Backpack in Spring 2018. A sneak peek. More to be revealed over at @gapkids. X, Sj #GapxSJP​"

Once again, SJP shows us how it's done! I will be stocking up on all the gingham I can get my hands on for my girls (and me!).

