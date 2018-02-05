The Scientology Super Bowl Commercial Has Twitter Absolutely *Losing* It

The Super Bowl is known for it's iconic, and sometimes problematic, commercials, and Super Bowl LII was no exception. But "I love it!" or "I hate it!" gave way to confusion late in the game, when the Scientology Super Bowl commercial had everyone asking themselves, and the rest of the internet: WTF?

Romper reached out to official Church of Scientology for comment, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

Perhaps it's a tad unfair that, in the year 2018, viewers are at all surprised to see a religious group air a Super Bowl commercial. Branding is, after all, for all of us, right? But the average cost of a Super Bowl commercial is an astounding $5 million for 30 seconds, according to Kantar Media. That's, um, a lot of money. So, as viewers, it's understandable to assume we'd only see big name brands like Chevrolet, Pepsi, Febreze, etc. pay such a profound amount of money for a mere 30-seconds worth of publicity. Enter: the Church of Scientology. The commercial was a surprise, to be sure, and Super Bowl LII viewers weren't entirely sure of what to make of the church spending that amount of money on an add during sports' biggest day of the year. Regardless, they did, and Twitter had a few things to say about it:

According to Fortune, the IRS granted the Church of Scientology tax-exempt status after what was defined as "an unconventional meeting between the then-commissioner Fred T. Goldberg and Scientology's current leader David Miscavige." Fortune goes on to add that Jeffrey Augustine, author of the blog The Scientology Money Project, believes the church brings in $200 million annually. Augustine bases his information on "conversations with former Scientology officials who have since left the organization," according to Fortune.

