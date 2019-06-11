There is something absolutely wonderful about the magic of creation that happens at Build-A-Bear workshops. Between stitching a wish into the heart of the bear, to watching it come to "life" as its filled with the fluffy stuffing that makes each plush so soft, the entire experience is rewarding. Now, The Secret Life of Pets is coming to Build-A-Bear, making the whole event that much more magical.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Universal, 2019) is already a hit at the box office, bringing in over 47 million dollars over opening weekend, and is projected to continue bringing in big numbers thanks to critical acclaim and popularity with kids, noted Entertainment Weekly. All that acclaim and kids clamoring to see it means that the merch had better be on point. Not to worry, Build-A-Bear is all over it, featuring a 12-inch Gidget the Pomeranian plushie, a 9-inch Snowball the bunny, complete with superhero mask, and various t-shirts for other bears featuring the popular characters from the film.

Basically, if your theater is anywhere near a Build-A-Bear, expect that your children will see these in the window, and beg to go inside and fill one up.

As I was writing this post, my 8-year-old daughter came into my office, looking over my shoulder, and screamed "Gidget plush!" at the top of her lungs, directly into my hearing aid. If I needed any further confirmation of her devoted love of the film, I did not need to wait. She then proceeded to tell me (as she stuffed her face with plantain chips) that the movie theater by us would be showing it right after the Women's World Cup game today, and wouldn't that just be the best thing ever? We could watch Megan Rapinoe and then go watch Max and Snowball and then we could go to the Build-A-Bear in the mall and make them. She even tried to sweeten the pot by telling me that the new movie theater sold my beloved Sno Caps, a treat that has fallen out of favor at theaters as of late. She really knows how to get what she wants.

Snowball the bunny is an online exclusive, pre-stuffed toy that sells for $18. That means that even if you live far away from any of the brick and mortar locations, you can still get your hands on this adorable plush pet.

Build-A-Bear is known for their great themed merchandise. Whether it's Marvel or Disney, they're consistently creating fantastic bear versions of our favorite characters. Personally what I love most about the franchise is their commitment to giving back. Build-A-Bear has several charitable partnerships, including Shriner's Children's Hospitals, The Make a Wish Foundation, Toys 4 Tots, and more. They wrote on their website that "Build-A-Bear is honored to partner with national nonprofit organizations and international charities that support our ongoing mission to add a little more love to life. We are pleased to support select nonprofit organizations and registered charities via in-store fundraising campaigns, as well as provide in-kind support to organizations dedicated to improving the well-being of children through opportunities to make their days a little bit brighter."

As a parent who has purchased more than a few dolls through their store, it reassures me that this place that is so known for bringing joy to the children who enter the store helps make sure that the joy is accessible to children in all walks of life.

And with The Secret Life of Pets 2 coming to Build-A-Bear, there is certainly a great deal of joy to be had.