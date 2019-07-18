Netflix's super creepy new psychological thriller takes everything you love about You and brings it up to a 10. If last year was the summer of rom-coms for the streaming platform, then 2019 has proven to be the summer of noir. Following the Renee Zellweger-helmed series What/If is Secret Obsession, a Netflix original movie starring Disney Channel alum Brenda Song in — you guessed it — a very grown-up role. The rest of the Secret Obsession cast is recognizable but not quite as well known as Song, so if you're trying to pinpoint where you've seen the film's actors before, then you've come to the right place.

Secret Obsession opens on Song's character Jennifer waking up very badly injured in the hospital. She can't remember a thing, but her husband Russell is by her side to remind her that she was in an accident and has amnesia. Except, plot twist! That isn't the real Russell and he's the one who orchestrated the accident in the first place. As the trailer reveals, Jennifer's real husband is a whole other person who has seemingly disappeared, and Jennifer has a strong suspicion that fake-Russell is behind it. Giving up the plot twist in the trailer may seem like a strange choice, but Song says that's all by design.

"I think the thrilling part of the movie is trying to help Jennifer catch up," she told Refinery29, adding that just shooting the movie was so scary, she was afraid to walk to craft services alone. Needless to say, it sounds like Secret Obsession manages to cram in plenty of scares even with giving away the plot in the trailer.

Here's more on the cast and where you might have seen them before.

Brenda Song Alex Lombardi/Netflix The film's leading lady is also its biggest star. Song is probably best known for playing London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. She even reprised the role in guest appearances on other Disney Channel series like Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana. But Song's post-Disney career flourished, too. She boasts recurring guest roles on Scandal, New Girl, and Station 19, and later this year, she'll appear as a series regular on the new Hulu comedy Dollface, starring Kat Dennings.

Mike Vogel Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Vogel plays fake-Russell, Jennifer's kidnapper who poses as her husband. He's truly stomach-churning as he flips back and forth between creepy stalker and loving "spouse," but Vogel is no stranger to dark material. He played Deputy Zack Shelby on the first season of Netflix's Psycho adaptation Bates Motel. He's also starred on a string of series that flopped after one season, including NBC's The Brave and ABC's Pan Am. Vogel is probably best known for playing Johnny Foote in 2011 Oscar darling The Help.

Dennis Haysbert Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dennis Haysbert plays Frank Page, the detective assigned to investigate Jennifer's accident who's ~a little too close to the case~, as movie detectives are wont to be. Detective Page's own daughter went missing and was never found. So when his hunch that Russell isn't who he says he is proves to be correct, Page is left to rescue Jennifer, sparing her from his own daughter's fate. Haysbert is best known for playing President David Palmer on 24, but the Golden Globe Award-nominated actor has an impressive film and TV career spanning four decades.