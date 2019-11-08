The ‘Sesame Street’ Cast Singing With James Corden Is My Favorite Collab Yet

James Corden is no stranger to singing with celebrities — whether it be in cars, planes, or on the stage of his own late night talk show, The Late Late Show. Sure, Corden has had some huge names sing with him on the show throughout the years and has put on some incredible performances in the process. But, the Sesame Street cast singing with James Corden might be his best collaboration, yet.

For the past 50 years, the Sesame Street theme song ponders one question — "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?" Surely the muppets on the show definitely know the answer to that question by now since they've been having famous celebrities pay them a visit on the street for decades. But on Thursday, Nov. 7, the cast of Sesame Street had a new question to ask viewers — "Can you tell me how to get to The Late Late Show?"

The adorable cast of fan favorite muppets — from Big Bird, to Elmo, to Cookie Monster (who wouldn't miss an opportunity to get a free cookie, anywhere) took to CBS Studios (where The Late Late Show is filmed) to find Corden, the set of his show, and sing a song about it. Instead, they found the set of The Price Is Right and The Bold and the Beautiful, before running into Corden himself — and singing all about their journey.

Their reworked version of the famous theme song is cheeky, hilarious, and so much fun to watch.

It's so exciting to see the cast of Sesame Street out of their element and interacting with a brand new one. Plus, adding Corden into the mix doesn't hurt, either. He has a way of making every song somehow a little bit better with his joyful personality. The addition of the muppets definitely brought this out.

The muppets weren't just at The Late Late Show to provide a new take on their theme song — they were there to promote their 50th Anniversary Celebration, which kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 9 on HBO. Yes, Sesame Street has been teaching kids basic concepts and valuable lessons since 1969, and have every reason to celebrate this huge accomplishment. The 50th season will kick off on Saturday with a very special show featuring some very special guests, according to the Sesame Workshop. Celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan Trainor will be on hand to sing songs with Elmo and his friends and to celebrate how far they've come.

As if this didn't sound amazing enough, the newest season of Sesame Street, airing on HBO, will feature appearances from some major celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Charlie Puth. Their visit to The Late Late Show was only the beginning of one very exciting adventure that is headed to Sesame Street.

This isn't the cast of Sesame Street's first venture to late night television. Although the cast of muppets might be associated with children's television, they've been known to sneak off of the street at night to have some fun. In 2013 the muppets made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to sing their theme song, solely with children's instruments.

But, this appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden is their last venture out at night before singing on those sunshiny streets during their 50th anniversary special on Saturday. And surely that special will be filled with even more fun and cheery performances like this one.