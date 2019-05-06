In 2005,The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants debuted in theaters and friend groups were never the same. It inspired teenage girls everywhere to live their best lives and embrace their friendships. Now, 14 years later, the main cast members are still embracing each other and their newfound wisdom. People have to love that The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars support each other as moms, according to America Ferrera. This fact incredibly heart warming to hear, especially since their fans have grown up so much with them, too.

All of the actresses who played the four main characters (and real life best friends) in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film series (which is currently streaming on Netflix) are now moms. Needless to say, they've come a long way in the past 14 years. Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively, have not only still close to this day, but now rely on each other for support. They went from sharing pants to sharing parenting advice, which is not a bad trade. During a red carpet appearance last week, Ferrera only had the sweetest things to say to Us Weekly about their friendship and their new lives as mothers.

"We definitely have all been together with the babies, and we've all met each other's babies," she said. "They're really there for me as a source of support and advice, and we're very much leaning on each other through motherhood."

That is basically the sweetest thing to hear, especially for fans of the movie series.

In case people were unaware, here's how motherhood has been serving the principal cast members. Ferrera is the mom to a 11-month-old son named Sebastian "Baz" Piers with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, according to People. Bledel gave birth to her son with her husband, actor Vincent Kartheiser, in the fall of 2015, according to E! News — but she is fiercely protective over him and has not given away too much information about her son. Tamblyn welcomed her first child — 2-year-old daughter Marlow — with her husband, actor David Cross, in 2017, according to People. And finally, Lively is the mom to two children — 4-year-old daughter, James, and 2-year-old daughter Inez — with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. And as of last week, Lively announced that they are expecting their third child together (oh my god), according to CNN.

Needless to say, this cast has plenty of advice to share and stories to tell about parenting. And since their kids are around the same age, one could only imagine what their play dates are like. They probably have so much fun together.

It's super awesome that the cast still can rely on each other so many years later. Finding genuine friends isn't easy and finding mom friends is even harder. But since these women practically grew up together, making this connection was easy.

In 2018, Tamblyn elaborated on this to MTV News. "The four of us are so vastly different that [it] kind of brings us together, in a weird way, because we learn so much from each other, and we're constantly checking in and checking in with each other for different types of advice," she said. "That's what makes really good friendships, when you have key principals that connect you, but at the same time, you have somebody that can teach you."

There are key principals that connect the cast — they're all moms, actresses, and friends. And the best thing is, they're still learning from each other. That sounds like the most perfect friendship, ever.