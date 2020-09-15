Every tired parent knows how hard it can be to soothe a fussy baby to sleep. As a result, many are familiar with Dr. Harvey Karp, renowned pediatrician and author of The Happiest Baby on the Block, and his SNOO smart sleeper bassinet, which combines gentle rocking with soothing sounds and snug, safe swaddling. On a mission to give everyone a good night's sleep, Dr. Karp and his team recently introduced another innovative product, the SNOObear ($59.95), and it is as ingenious as it is adorable.

Using the same technology that has made his award-winning bassinet so popular, SNOObear is a plush and huggable teddy bear with a white noise sound machine in its tummy. Any parent who has repeated "shhh" over and over a thousand times knows just how important those calming rhythms can be, right? This sweet new stuffed animal will play six different sounds for your baby: a rumbly train, soft shush, loud shush, and three classic SNOO sounds. With three volume levels, the SNOObear can play its sounds for 30 or 60 minutes at a time, and has the ability to "pay attention" for three hours after the sound stops, responding to any new cries with another dose of soothing sound.

The SNOObear also helps provide a smooth transition from bassinet or co-sleeper to crib, and aims to help babies fall in love with their new sleep space (and give their parents a much-needed break from all that "shhh-ing"). As Dr. Karp mentioned in a previous post for Romper, the benefits of white noise at bedtime can be a powerful sleep-promoting tool, as it reminds babies of their time in the womb, when low, rumbly white noise was the norm. "White noise makes babies and toddlers feel safe and secure, and prevents sleep from being broken by outside distractions, like a loud television, as well as inner disturbances, like throbbing gums," he told Romper.

The SNOObear also has finger holes at the bear's back so you can move his arms around, turning him into a puppet for entertainment, and comes with a built in strap making him easy to carry along in the car or in a stroller when you're on the go. I realize I'm sounding more and more like my mother these days, but really, what other amazing things will they come up with?

Please note: As with blankets and pillows, due to a risk of suffocation, never leave the SNOObear in bed with infants under 1 year old or attach to a crib within reach of your infant.