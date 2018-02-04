The ‘Solo’ Teaser Trailer During The Super Bowl Is Here, & Fans Are Shook

Sunday was a very important night, TV-wise. The annual awesome commercial showcase aired on NBC (briefly interrupted by some dudes running around with a ball), and one of the most hotly anticipated ads finally dropped: the Solo teaser trailer aired during the Super Bowl, and fans are absolutely shook. If you're not up to date on your Star Wars, first of all, that's a crime, but please be aware that spoilers will follow.

It's been over two years since fans were forced to say goodbye to Han Solo, the most charming smuggler in any galaxy, Now, they've finally gotten their first look at the upcoming origin movie, a standalone "Star Wars Story" in the same vein as 2016's Rogue One. If anyone doubted Alden Ehrenreich's ability to fill Harrison Ford's boots, those concerns were certainly assuaged when young Solo uttered that famous line in the new teaser trailer: "best in the galaxy." Fans were also reunited with Han's frenemy, Lando Calrissian, who hasn't been seen in the flesh since 1983's Return of the Jedi. While the original actor, Billy Dee Williams, continues to voice Lando in several Star Wars cartoons and video games, Donald Glover will now take up the mantle for new movie, out this Memorial Day.

Glover's casting was never doubted, of course, and in the precious two seconds he's afforded in the teaser trailer, he's wearing an expression of justifiable arrogance and a rather regal fur coat (I choose to believe that banthas shed their furry skin annually, and give them freely to humans; don't correct me).

That's it for familiar faces, but at the very end, fans will recognize the bandolier and signature growl of Chewbacca, Han's best friend and copilot. In Solo, as in The Last Jedi, Chewie will be played by Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who learned from the best when he tag-teamed the role with original actor Peter Mayhew in The Force Awakens, according to USA Today.

