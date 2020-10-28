The force can be with your Jedi-loving child every day leading up to Christmas, thanks to the Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendar, which is available now. Maybe you’re thinking that your child already has Star Wars LEGO sets and this would be redundant, but do they already have a Darth Vader in a Christmas sweater figurine? I think not, and the holiday details are what really takes this advent calendar to the next level.

Sprinkled throughout, you’ll find fun festive touches like Tauntaun with a red nose or D-O wearing a Santa hat. The calendar also includes a foldout playmat with an image of the Millennium Falcon covered in Christmas lights, and it's fun for kids (or adult fans, no judgment) to add to the scene each day as they open the door to a new toy. Inside, they'll find 12 “mini builds” (with step-by-step directions) including Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser, and Darth Vader’s castle which will keep kids engaged and busy (so it's a gift for you, too).

There are also buildable figurines of the characters they love (like Rey, a Stormtrooper, a Porg, and Poe Dameron) but this year’s advent calendar is heavy on vehicles, including an A-wing, TIE Fighter, X-wing, and more. It has 311 pieces and is designed for kids ages 6 and up (who hopefully will put those 311 pieces away, otherwise RIP to your bare feet). The characters and mini builds are compatible with other LEGO® Star Wars™ sets, so the fun keeps going all year long.

The Star Wars Lego advent calendar is currently the number one new release on Amazon and it's on sale, so you may want to get your hands on one before it flies off shelves faster than a Millenium Falcon.