The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Did A ‘Motown’ Medley, & You Have To See It

Is there anything the Stranger Things kids can't do? Fans already knew that the young stars of the popular Netflix show could make audiences laugh, cry, and hide behind the couch in fear. But miracle of miracles, it turns out that everyone's favorite 1980s preteens can sing and dance too. That's right, the Stranger Things kids did a Motown medley, and you have to see it.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp "revealed" that they used to be part of a Motown cover band with host James Corden. The (totally fake) Upside Downs wowed the crowds at high school proms and bar mitzvahs, until one fateful audition tore the band apart, and catapulted everyone except Corden to streaming-TV fame. (Unfortunately/fortunately, Corden's bid to play Eleven was not so successful.) But you can't ignore the lure of classic Motown hits forever, and so the Upside Downs reunited for a performance of "My Girl," "I Want You Back," and "I'll Be There." Yes they did all wear matching blue suits, and yes it was perfection.

Here's the performance in all of its glory. Skip to 3:15 to start right in on the concert, or watch from the beginning to see the hilarious "Behind the Music"-esque fake documentary about the band's story.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Ah, how far these Dungeons and Dragons-playing goofballs have come since the world's first introduction to them in an Indiana basement.

What's your favorite part of the Motown extravaganza? Is it Caleb McLaughlin holding down that chorus of "I Want You Back"? Noah Schnapp's ridiculously earnest face at 4:44? Gaten Matarazzo showing off his riffing skills at 5:14? How Finn Wolfhard is... maybe not a dancer, but giving it his all nonetheless? I love every moment. It is my own personal Eggo waffle. I want a full concert of this to tide me over as I wait for the third season of Stranger Things.

In retrospect, perhaps it's no surprise that these boys have pipes and moves. Matarazzo, beloved for playing the adorable, "toothless" Dustin, actually got his start in musical theater, playing the street urchin Gavroche in Les Miserables on Broadway back when he was only 11.

theatermania on YouTube

Maybe you remember the video of Matarazzo singing "Bring Him Home" like a freaking little cherub at karaoke that made the rounds and nearly broke the internet last year. If not, what are you waiting for? Watch this beauty, and try not to get creeped out by the enormous Spongebob Squarepants balloon in the background:

Jeffrey Olson on YouTube

McLaughlin, who plays the slightly skeptical Lucas on the show, also has a Broadway credit to his name. Lucky audiences who went to see The Lion King on Broadway between 2012 and 2014 may have gotten a glimpse at the future star playing Young Simba. And yes, you can watch a video of him singing "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" at a concert with Darren Criss last year.

jenn the broadway nerd on YouTube

If any of the Stranger Things kids are reading this, I just want to say that if the whole acting thing doesn't work out, you are totally welcome to come play any future weddings, bar mitzvahs, or retirement parties that I'll be throwing from now until forever.

2017 has not been so fun, but these Stranger Things kids are a beacon of light. Watching them shimmy and sing, it's possible to believe that maybe this new generation is talented, awesome, and game enough to turn things around. Or hey, at least if the world keeps falling apart, they'll be able to provide us with more excellent entertainment for distraction.

Now Eleven, Max, and Barb just have to pull together a Supremes-style girl group, and life will be complete.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.