The 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Soundtrack Transports You Back To The '80s

One of the best parts about Stranger Things is the '80s nostalgia. Whether you lived during the decade or just love the simplicity of an era before iPhones and Facebook, it's always fun to go back in time with fun characters. Even if there are monsters running around town all the time. Sticking with the '80s theme, the Stranger Things Season 2 soundtrack is obviously filled with a lot of throwbacks that let you do the time warp again.

Even in the trailer for the new season, which perfectly used Michael Jackson's "Thriller," you could tell the show creators, The Duffer Brothers, put a lot of thought into the soundtrack for this season and it really showed throughout. In all nine episodes, the soundtrack fit perfectly with not only the time period but also the plot lines themselves. Besides the actual music, there was also the now very familiar theme music for the show.

If you somehow missed all the great music that played throughout the season, or you were just unfamiliar with some of the songs, don't worry because I've got you covered. Here's some of the best musical highlights that make up the Stranger Things Season 2 soundtrack. Warning: Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers ahead!

"Whip It" by Devo

Starting off the season with "Whip It" was the perfect way to set the tone and get viewers into the '80s vibes, as the boys entered an old school arcade. The song was again used later, when they returned to the arcade to see Max play.

"Rock You Like a Hurricane" by Scorpions

"Rock You Like a Hurricane" was the perfect song for Billy's entrance into the show. Speeding into the parking lot in his blue car and stepping out with his black leather boots with that song playing made it immediately clear he was not the kind of guy you wanted to mess with.

"Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr.

Of course, when the four boys dressed up as the Ghostbusters for their Halloween costumes, the theme song from the iconic film had to play. It was also a perfect transition when the boys starting singing the song when they all met up at school.

"Scarface (Push It To The Limit)" by Paul Engemann

Former bad boy, Steve, and new bad boy in town, Billy, were due for a face off and when it happened in the gym, the right music just had to be playing. "Scarface" hyped up the tension between the two and made a simple game on the basketball court feel like it was high stakes.

"Shout at the Devil" by Mötley Crüe

What better way to emphasize Nancy's big screw you to Steve, the cover up of Barb's death, and basically everything else that was bugging her than "Shout at the Devil" playing?

"Dead End Justice" by The Runaways

When Eleven decided to join her sister, Kali, and the rest of her crew she needed to have a makeover. "Dead End Justice" fit Eleven's change from a regular telekinetic girl to a girl fighting the system, perfectly.

"Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper

This emotional song was perfect for the boys' first, school dance. As they all started to pair off, Cyndi Lauper's iconic song set the mood and probably brought a few viewers back to their own middle school dance days.

"Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Even though this song is pretty stalker-y, it still perfectly fit for that moment when Mike and Eleven finally shared a dance at the Snow Ball — a moment that was first mentioned back in Season 1. It was also a great song to close out the season, as the creepy tone of it could easily be applied to the Shadow Monster who is seen in the finale's final moments.

