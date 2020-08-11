Geometric prints, clever storage solutions, rustic candles, and sleek matte accents are cornerstones of the gorgeous, limited-edition Tia Mowry x Etsy Collection. Created in collaboration with nine Etsy designers, Mowry has curated a collection of home decor that manages to be both serene and bold — understated, yet eye-catching.

You may remember Mowry from the classic and hilarious ‘90s sitcom, Sister Sister, in which she starred with her twin sister, Tamara. Now the actress, entrepreneur, and mother of two (her son Cree was born in 2011 and daughter Cairo joined the family in 2018) is focusing on helping others curate a happy home.

“I want to feel peaceful and zen when I come into my house,” Mowry-Hardrict (she married Cory Hardrict in 2008) said in an Etsy blog post for the collaboration. "I hope the pieces help others tap into that same sense of calm in their own homes and lives."

Everybody could use a dose of calm right now, especially in the form of a tasseled linen pillow, a monochrome print, or an elegant white bud vase.

The new collection marries beauty with function. The 42-year-old understands the importance of a storage basket (you can never have too many), but also how little things, like the smell of a lavender candle (which can be repurposed as planter) or a geometric wooden serving tray can make a big difference in how you feel when you're in your space. Take a look below at some faves from the Tia Mowry x Etsy collaboration, which is going fast.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Patterned Pillow Geo Tassel Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover Tia Mowry x Etsy | $90 see on etsy This geometric lumbar pillow adds an understated pop of pattern to your space, and it's finished with a playful tassel in each corner. Several reviewers noted now luxe the linen fabric feels, plus the neutral color palette goes with any existing furniture or decor.

2. A Ceramic Berry Box Medium Ceramic Berry Basket Tia Mowry X Etsy | $32 see on etsy You get the ease of a basket without any of the papery sogginess with this ceramic berry box. Available in two sizes, both boxes come with bottom slots for quick washing and draining. They're dishwasher safe, and best of all, $1 from the sale of each basket will be donated to the Power Packs Project, "a program for food insecure children and their families in Lancaster, PA," per Etsy.

3. A Set Of Coasters Hexagon Concrete Coasters - Set of Four Tia Mowry X Etsy | $29.62 see on etsy Perfect to gift or to keep for yourself, this set of four geometric hexagon coasters are made of hand-poured concrete and lined with cork so they won't scratch your table. I love that each one is a different color, and they can be stacked or laid next to each other (and when they're this cute, maybe you'll actually remember to use them).