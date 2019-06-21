Breastfeeding mamas (and mamas-to-be) have a new best friend. A new collection called The Tit Kit is stuffed with breastfeeding necessities to make a milky mom's life so much easier.

The Tit Kit ($75) comes with six different products, all in sleek black packaging that aims to make it feel like a fun beauty brand. Everyone of them is basically a necessity when you're nursing. There's nipwhip, a coconut and shea butter nipple cream to sooth the soreness when your baby's doing a number on your poor girls (honestly, just typing that has me cringing from flashbacks to how much it sucks to deal with cracked and chaffed nips). The cream is all natural, with other ingredients that include olive oil, calendula flower, and marshmallow root.

The kit comes with another option for relieving sore nipples, in the form of honeysuckles hydrogel nipple pads. Their unique hexagon shaped helps them contour to your breasts so you can discretely keep them tucked inside your bra all day long. You can stick them in the fridge if you want cooling relief, and they're reusable for up to 72 hours.

If your baby's struggling to get their latch down, or if your nipples just need a little more protection, you get a pair of tapcaps. The silicon nipple shields can help your baby get a more secure latch, and also regulate your milk flow if the volume is too much for your baby to keep up with. They come in a handy carrying case, which means no frantically searching it for when you're trying to nurse on the go.

Tit Kit Box $75 Tit Kit SEE ON THE TIT KIT

She shells can also potentially help with latch issues. You wear the shells inside your bra, with an opening that goes just over the nipple. They can help adjust flat or inverted nipples that baby can't quite grab. They also act as a milk reservoir, catching any leakage so you can save it for feeds — because every drop is obviously precious. When they get dirty, just toss them in the dishwasher.

For other boob discomforts, the Tit Kit gives you hot toddies. The reusable warming and cooling packs can give you relief from the dreaded mastitis, open up clogged ducts, and help you get a milk let down when you're nursing or pumping. You can pop them in the microwave for about 10 seconds to heat them up, or freeze them for two hours (I've got a similar set from a different brand and they are one of the best investments I ever made, so I'm really happy to see hot toddies in the Tit Kit).

Last but not least, the kit comes with a dietary supplement called motherlode that can help you boost your milk supply. It's made from fenugreek (which Kelly Mom noted can help some moms see an increase in their milk supply within two to three days) and other organic ingredients.

The Tit Kit would make a great gift for a new mom, or even a great gift to treat yourself. If you're not already super sold, this might seal the deal: A portion of the proceeds from every box sold goes to organizations that help parents dealing with postpartum mood and anxiety disorders.