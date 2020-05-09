Tommee Tippee, widely known for their simple yet intuitive baby care products, is celebrating moms everywhere with a major discount this Mother's Day. As a way of saying thank you to all the super moms out there (especially during this crazy time), Tommee Tippee is offering $20 off any purchases over $60 with the code SUPERMOM from May 10 through May 11. Not only that, if you happen to be in the market for the brand's Steri-Steam Electric Sterilizer (designed to kill 99.9% of germs and sterilizes up to 6 bottles in five minutes), you'll receive a free 6-pack Fiesta bottle set with your purchase. For new parents on a quest for essential baby supplies, this significant discount couldn't have come along at a better time.

I have to admit that during my first pregnancy, I was completely overwhelmed with what I needed for my baby. Sure, friends and family gave me their suggestions, but more often than not, I found myself searching aimlessly online for reviews and "best of" baby product lists. A stressful exercise, to say the least. I really appreciate that Tommee Tippee has a special section of their website dedicated to baby essentials for first-time parents. Having detailed descriptions of everything you need for baby in one place has got to be a major lifesaver for moms and dads entering parenthood for the first time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

And that's not all. Upon clicking the #SmileOn tab on Tommee Tippee's website, you'll find videos and links to Pinterest boards on all sorts of relevant topics, from prenatal yoga and baby massage to decorating the baby's nursery. I love that the brand's "Helping You Parent On" message extends beyond their product line to providing mindful information to soon-to-be parents when they need it most. And to keep the dialogue flowing, Tommee Tippee encourages parents everywhere to share their tips, tricks, and advice with #SmileOn on social media.

Here's to favorite retailers giving mamas a special shout out and saying "thank you," especially when it comes in the form of a discount. It is much appreciated during these uncertain times. Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there.