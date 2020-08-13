There's nothing like a fun pair of shoes to make your outfit — and your day — a little brighter. And it doesn't get much more fun than kicks covered in candy. Created in partnership with Hasbro, TOMS x Candy Land is a limited-edition collection featuring slip-ons for women and kids in four new prints inspired by the classic children's board game. Well, if you're going to make it out of the Peppermint Forest, past Nana Nutt's House, and through the Licorice Lagoon to get to King Kandy's Castle, you'll need a sturdy pair of comfy shoes.

The new collection includes four Candy Land-inspired pattern options including the game's classic pink logo on white canvas, pink with colorful candies scattered like confetti, Queen Frostine on a light blue canvas, and yellow shoes featuring the sweet little Princess Lolly.

Available starting on Aug. 13, styles for women and kids ranging from $36.95 to $59.95. The women's and big kid shoes are the classic TOMS slip-on design; the little kid sizes feature a Velcro strap to make sure they stay put. Not that your kid is ever gonna want to take them off, because they are seriously adorable.

TOMS x Candy Land

Women will love these classic TOMS shoes if for no other reason than the nostalgia. (They'll also love the cushiony TOMS CloudBound sole and how it's nbd to pull them on as you rush out the door or kick them off at the end of the day.)

Kids will appreciate them just as much, even if they're not quite old enough to play the game yet (or can't gracefully accept when they have to move backwards on the board). They're comfortable, easy for kids to put on by themselves, and have pictures of candy on them! What's not to adore? These glitzy gold Princess Lolly-inspired slip-ons have adjustable hook and loop straps and a pull tab for easy on and off.

Once your shoes arrive, you'll be set to successfully scale gumdrops, cross dot-candy bridges, and weave your way through the colorful trail of Candy Land.