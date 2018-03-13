The wait is over, Fantastic Beasts fans. The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is here, and fans could not be more excited. The trailer for the new movie was released on Tuesday, and although the movie itself isn't coming out until November, fans still lost all chill.

The first full-length trailer for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, released in the fall of 2016, has fans who have been waiting to return to Hogwarts and J.K. Rowling's world pumped. The movie will follow "magizoologist" Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore — whose younger self is played by Jude Law — as they face the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, according to The Guardian. Katherine Waterston is also back as Tina Goldstein, and Johnny Depp plays Grindelwald.

"Things are much more dire in the sequel to the 2016 Harry Potter prequel," Slash Film blog reported. And that's certainly reflected in the trailer, which at times does seem to take on a dark tone. But it's got its fun moments too, just like the Harry Potter films of years past. Fans have been waiting for more hints at what The Crimes Of Grindelwald is about, and the release of the first full trailer is just another piece of the puzzle.

At just under two minutes long, the trailer is super easy to catch on your lunch break or during a work commute on Tuesday. Just make sure to "Get your #WandsReady" first, as the tweet announcing the trailer on the official Fantastic Beasts twitter account put it.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second of five new films in Rowling’s newest wizarding world, according to USA Today. The movie will include Grindelwald's attempt to gather followers after he was previously captured by the MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) and escaped custody, the outlet reported.

But most fans are probably more excited to see the adventures of Law's young Albus Dumbledore and his former student, Scamander — played by Eddie Redmayne — as they try to stop Grindelwald and his dark rise to power.

Other returning characters include Scamander's non-magical Muggle (or No-Maj) friend Jacob Kowalski, played by Dan Fogler, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, who has apparently survived what viewers thought was his death in the previous movie, according to The Verge. Several previous characters appear in the trailer, but there are some new faces too, and it's anyone's guess who will show up or prove important in the next Fantastic Beasts film.

Fans were definitely excited about the trailer on Twitter, with some just thrilled to return to Hogwarts and the wizarding world, and others excited to see specific locations or characters return.

But one particularly polarizing figure in the trailer, and the movie itself, is Depp as Grindelwald. Depp's casting as Grindelwald is extremely controversial, after a recent high-profile divorce from wife Amber Heard during which she accused him of allegedly being "verbally and physically abusive" during their relationship, according to The Telegraph. Rowling, director David Yates, and Warner Bros. have issued statements defending the casting, but even Daniel Radcliffe — who played Harry Potter in the eight Potter films — spoke out against some of the somewhat lacking reactions to the allegations against Depp, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It's not a huge surprise that that controversy has been drummed up again now that a trailer featuring Depp has been released. It was certainly not far from the minds of many who reacted to the trailer on Twitter, anyway.

But for the most part, people were very excited to see the trailer, and for the chance to see Hogwarts and some of their favorite characters again before they're back on the big screen.

There was a lot of freaking out, crying, and general excitement in reaction to the Fantastic Beasts trailer on social media and on Twitter in particular.

But fans will have to wait a little longer to see the real deal. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on Nov. 16 in the United States and the United Kingdom, according to The Guardian. If only we had some sort of magical way to make that time go by faster.