The Transcript Of Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globes Speech Will Make You Cry
The 2018 Golden Globes gave its first award of the night to Nicole Kidman for her role in HBO's popular miniseries, Big Little Lies. And if you think that the transcript of Nicole Kidman's Golden Globes speech won't make you cry, well, you couldn't be more wrong. In fact, her message was downright heartwarming.
In case you haven't had the pleasure of seeing Big Little Lies yet, Kidman's character, Celeste Wright, was the picture perfect mom of her twin sons, with the perfect husband, Perry. However, as the show went on it became clear that — spoiler alert! — Celeste's life was anything but perfect. Behind the closed doors of Celeste's home she was actually suffering through domestic violence at the hands of her husband.
Last year Kidman won an Emmy for the role, so this year people weren't all that surprised to see her walk away with the Golden Globe, especially because it was so well deserved. The victory was Kidman's fourth Golden Globe win, but her first in the Best Actress in a Limited Series category. Also nominated in the category was Kidman's Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon, who Kidman thanked in her awards speech, along with the rest of her incredible cast and the crew behind the show.
Below is the full transcript of Kidman's speech at the 2018 Golden Globes:
Kidman's speech was incredibly heartfelt and clearly moved people in the audience to tears, as well as viewers at home. If you haven't had the chance to see her incredible work in Big Little Lies, now's the perfect time to do so, especially since the show has already been renewed for Season 2. Congratulations to all involved!
