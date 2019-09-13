Fall weather apparently makes Lifetime want to cheer. Undercover Cheerleader is the latest in a new series of cheer-inspired films that the network calls its Cheer, Rally, Kill, lineup of movies. The cast of Undercover Cheerleader is going to make you scream — not from fear, from delight. You've seen them on big and small screens before. Familiar faces always make TV movies more fun for me to watch, so I'm excited to tell you about them.

But first let me tell you about the plot of the film, because that might make you scream for an entirely different, more terrifying reason. In Undercover Cheerleader, Autumn is a writer on the school newspaper, tasked with writing an exposé on "cruel culture of the squad," according to Lifetime's description of the film. She definitely didn't think this assignment through, because as soon as she goes undercover, she learns that the culture is not so much cruel as it is potentially deadly. I love a juicy journalism assignment as much as any writer, but I definitely wouldn't begin one if I knew it would threaten my life or anyone else's. I feel for Autumn, and my fingers are crossed that she makes it out of the ordeal alive. If she gets words on a page and to print, that's just bonus points.

Let me tell you everything I know about the cast playing the high school students fighting for their lives.

Kayla Wallace Lifetime/Youtube Kayla Wallace plays Autumn in the film. The Canada native started acting at a very young age and told the My Devotional Thoughts blog that she got her first professional role in the TV movie Decedents before she had an agent. Since then she's made a name for herself in TV movies. She's appeared in the Hallmark movies The Christmas Solo and Once Upon A Prince. She had a recurring role on the network's hit TV series When Calls The Heart playing Fiona Miller. You may have also seen her in a guest role on ABC's newest medical drama, The Good Doctor.

Maddie Phillips Maddie Phillips plays Kara in Undercover Cheerleader. She's perhaps best known for her recurring role as Randeen on the Syfy series Ghost Wars. She's also had guest roles on series like Lucifer and iZombie as well as guest spots on the cult hit CW series Supernatural in 2015 and 2018.

Ryan Grantham Ryan Grantham plays Max in the film. He's another member of the cast who you may have seen on Supernatural. He had guest spots in 2008 and 2015. You may have also seen him on the big screen if you have kids because he played Rodney James in Diary Of A Wimpy Kid.