While some of the Disney theme parks have safely reopened and are following CDC guidelines, many Mickey fans are staying home this year out of an abundance of precaution. And while that's a major disappointment for families desperately in need of a vacation, there's now a way to hopefully bring the Disney parks magic into your home, thanks to The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook ($21.99). Available on Nov. 10 from Simon and Schuster, this is the perfect gift this holiday season for the Disney lover who loves to cook and entertain friends and family (when it's safe to do so, of course).

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook is organized by park, showcasing recipes from all of your favorite parts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. You'll discover delicious recipes you can only find while dining along Main Street USA or Galaxy's Edge, all without leaving the comfort of home. Featuring 100 Disney-inspired recipes ranging from the classic Dole Whip and Mickey Pretzels, to new favorites like "blue milk" from Star Wars land and Jack Jack’s "Cookie Num Nums" from Pixar Pier, you'll be eating well and planning ahead to your next Disney vacation before you know it.

Written by Ashley Craft, a lifelong Disney lover who grew up around the corner from Disneyland, this cookbook offers a look inside the kitchens of Disney and celebrates the recipes that put a smile on the face of every family that visits their parks. So whether you're headed out soon on a socially-distanced Disney vacation, or dreaming about going to Disney World for the first time, why not gather the family around a plate of Gaston's Giant Cinnamon Rolls and a viewing of Beauty and The Beast? With a little help from Disney, there's plenty of time to create special family memories while we're all huddled together at home.