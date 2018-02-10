Ralph Lauren is a super stylish clothing brand — most days of the week, that is. Designers may have gone a little overboard when designing the Olympic outfits for Team USA in PyeongChang this year. To be specific, Twitter is fixated on the Team USA opening ceremony gloves, which are quite the fashion statement. They're oversized, light brown leather, they go halfway up to the elbows, and — the pièce de résistance — they're topped off with cascading tassels. Yup.

As soon as the gloves made their frilly debut on TV (and, more importantly, the internet), they started going kind of viral. Endless tweets popped up on feeds about the gloves, commenting on the very unique fashion statement. Not only did the frills help the gloves stand out, but they also found the spotlight thanks to their surprisingly bright color. Compared to the rest of the outfits, which were navy with red and white accents (classic USA, am I right?), viewers' eyes were drawn to the gloves' vibrant tan hue.

All tassels aside, no one can blame Ralph Lauren for making the gloves so large, considering just how cold the weather has been in PyeongChang all week. (Temperatures have been consistently in the negatives. So, people took to Twitter to comment on the gloves.

Many of them made the same joke, comparing the gloves to Jim Carrey's Dumb and Dumber character Lloyd Christmas.

