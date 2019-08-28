Labor Day sales are all over the place this weekend. The biggest retailers in the country will be pulling out all the stops to lure in guests with their promises of dollars saved. Some of the best deals of the weekend will be at the Walmart Labor Day sale, which is offering huge discounts on some of their most popular items.

Whether you're in the market for an Apple watch or patio furniture, chances are, it's on sale at Walmart. The biggest savings are on electronics and other big ticket items, but rest assured, if you're looking for reliably good deals on smaller items like colored pencils or dry erase markers, you're in luck. The back-to-school deals are piled into the Labor Day sales, and the discounts are fantastic.

Savvy buyers will find that some of their biggest wish list items are at rock bottom prices this weekend. For instance, have you been waiting to pull the trigger and finally buy that Instant Pot everyone raves about? This weekend, the 6-quart standard model is only $50. That is the cheapest price that you will see for the much lauded appliance. If you're daring with your new Instant Pot, I would suggest adding a canning jar set to your cart as well.

1. Instant Pot Instant Pot 6 quart Programmable Walmart | $99 $49 SEE ON WALMART I could not live without my Instant Pot. I use it for rice, beans, curries, and meat. It is part slow cooker, part pressure cooker, and 100 percent essential in my kitchen. As I type this, I have chickpeas in the Instant Pot starting to soften to be made into falafel for dinner tonight.

2. LED Television Sceptre 50" Class FHD (1080P) LED TV Walmart | $350 $180 SEE ON WALMART True story: my son needs a new television for his Xbox games. I've been pricing several models, and reading all of the reviews, and this one has taken my interest. It's pretty big, so he won't whinge about it not suiting his gaming needs, and it's not so incredibly expensive that I can't justify its purchase. Win.

3. Timex Timex Unisex Metropolitan+ Brown/Silver-Tone/Tan Watch, Leather Strap Walmart | $180 $65 SEE ON WALMART This is such a pretty piece — it looks like an Indiana Jones style watch. Sure, it has bells and whistles that make it attractive to more than just Harrison Ford fangirls, but I am also sure that I couldn't care less. I am just going to go around and whisper, "Snakes, why does it always have to be snakes?" while flashing it.

4. LEGO LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter 75218 Building Set Walmart | $80 $55 SEE ON WALMART Theoretically, this one is for the kids. However, since my children are wont to lose pieces, and I usually end up stepping on them barefoot, all of the LEGOs are mine. Also, they give me a little bit of zen in the chaos of my life. Plus, it's Star Wars.

5. Peppa Pig Deluxe House Peppa Pig Deluxe House Play Set Walmart | $35 $20 SEE ON WALMART I may or may not be buying this to encourage my children to keep their barely-there British accent. I love it when they say "toe-mah-toes" instead of tomatoes, and call me "Mummy." I don't care if it's weird.

6. Roomba Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum Walmart | $300 $250 SEE ON WALMART If I was a witch, I would ride a Roomba instead of a broom, because I am both naturally lazy and have a love of technology. Plus, I would cast a spell on it so that it never ran over poop. Because that is terrible when that happens. Get a cat, they said. It will be fun, they said.

7. Air Fryer Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer Walmart | $100 $60 SEE ON WALMART This is number one on my list of things that I want. I have been waiting for a great price on a big air fryer, and this one seems to be a win.