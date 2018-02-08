Everyone has their favorite event at the Olympics, and figure skating has always been one of the most popular. If you've been eagerly waiting to watch competitors you've followed finally go for the gold, then you definitely don't want to miss a moment. You'll want to stay prepared, which means staying on top of the women's figure skating schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics is important, so you won't miss a second of the exciting competition.

This year's Olympics will undoubtedly be exciting, especially when it comes to skating. You might be rooting for one skater in particular — perhaps first timer Bradie Tennell, youngest team member Karen Chen, or self-described "comeback kid" Mirai Nagasu — in which case you'll probably want to keep current with every step of their respective journeys. Then again, it might not be about winners or losers for you. Maybe it's all about the joy of the competition itself, from music choices to stunning costumes to impressive moves. There's something for everyone to enjoy, as long as you know exactly when to tune in.

Luckily, finding out the timetable is no problem. Thanks to an NBC press release, the schedule for women's figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics is here, along with some other key events happening at the same time (which is Eastern Standard, in case anyone was wondering). Check out the women's skating itinerary below and plan your evenings accordingly.

Thursday, February 8

8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Men's Short Program

Pairs' Short Program

Freestyle Skiing — Men's & Women's Moguls Competition

Saturday, February 10

8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Ice Dancing Short Dance

Ladies' Short Program

Men's Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final

11:30 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs' Free Skate

12:30 P.M. to 3:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Sunday, February 11

7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Free Skate

Ladies' Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women's Alpine Skiing — Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women's Snowboard — Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men's Luge — Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

1 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Tuesday, February 20

8:00 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)

Women's Alpine Skiing — Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating — Ladies' Short Program (LIVE)

Women's Bobsled — Competition

Men's Snowboarding — Big Air Competition (LIVE)

2 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 10:45 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Ladies' Short Program (LIVE)

Thursday, February 22

8:00 P.M. to Midnight (NBC)

Figure Skating — Ladies' Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women's Alpine Skiing — Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women's Snowboarding — Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Short Track — Gold Medal Finals

2 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Ladies' Free Program (LIVE)

Friday, February 23

3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. (NBC)

Men's Biathlon — 4×7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating — Ladies' Review

1 A.M. to 4 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Saturday, February 24

8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)

Four Man Bobsled — Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

As you can see, there's a lot of various days and times you'll be able to tune in and watch these professionals strut their stuff on the ice. With so much women's figure skating to watch, you'll be busy all February long.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch