The Wrestling Group Date On 'The Bachelor' Made Twitter Extremely Uncomfortable

The Bachelor took some inspiration from the recent popularity of Netflix's GLOW and planned a women's wrestling tournament for one of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s group dates. Unfortunately, the two real GLOW alums who coached the women on the date were super aggressive and disrespectful. Unsurprisingly, the wrestling group date on The Bachelor made Twitter really uncomfortable, and fans had no qualms calling out the show for its terrible treatment of the contestants.

More to come...