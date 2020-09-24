The Yara Shahidi Barbie Is Empowering Girls To Vote & It's Perfect

I have always loved Barbie. I had a huge collection when I was little, and now that I have daughters of my own, it is so fun to see how much they enjoy playing with the dolls, too. But now I have another reason to love the iconic brand, which continues to evolve with the times while entertaining and inspiring young girls all over the world. Barbie's Role Model Series introduces children to extraordinary female leaders, past and present, who have or are affecting positive change in the world, and the latest addition is The Yara Shahidi Barbie Shero Doll ($29.99), which was created in honor of one of my favorite young actresses and activists, Yara Shahidi. And considering this is an election year, the timing couldn't be more perfect.

Yara Shahidi is an actress, model, and activist using her impressive platform to inspire others. Engaged in politics from a young age, she created WeVoteNext, an online platform to educate and motivate first-time voters. In selecting Yara, Barbie hopes that her doll will empower the next generation of voters to stand up for what they believe in, while emphasizing the importance of using one’s voice at every age. Young voters hold the power to help shape a better future, and this message has never been more important than now. To further encourage a conversation around the voting process, a QR code on the doll's packaging links to WeVoteNext, which provides directions on how to register to vote based on one’s zip code.

(I'm also in love with her "I voted" sticker. So perfect.)

Young girls all over the world will be inspired by this collection, and I really appreciate that Barbie is committed to shining a light on empowering role models past and present (other favorites of mine in the series include Katherine Johnson, Naomi Osaka and Patty Jenkins). As Barbie introduces young girls to women’s stories from all over the world and all walks of life through the Real Models collection, they're learning through play that they can do and be anything they want to be. As a mother trying to teach my daughters how to be good humans in this world, I simply could not love this more.

The collectible doll is available now for pre-sale exclusively on Amazon and Barbie.com.