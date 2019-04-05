At a time when ghosting is commonplace and the next potential relationship is just a swipe away, the idea of a soulmate can sound so grandiose and old-fashioned. After all, who wants to waste time on a concept that may not even exist? Well, plenty of people do believe in the idea still, and in fact there are several types of soulmates that each and every person could have. Who knows? You might meet one of these people today.

Although the idea may be a bit different for everyone, for the most part a soulmate is someone who seems to understand you in a deep and intimate way, as explained in Psychology Today. Maybe you can communicate an entire conversation with a single glance. Maybe you simply can't stop talking to one another, because it's so refreshing to communicate with somebody else who looks at life the same way. Whatever the case, a soulmate is someone who feels like they connect with you in an intense, almost otherworldly way. This person could be a romantic partner, friend, or even someone you knew in passing who made an impact. Whatever the case, here are the types of soulmates you'll hopefully meet at some point in life.

1. The One Who Just 'Clicks' Giphy Every once in a while, you meet someone who just seems to "get" you immediately. "When you meet someone that you just click with on many levels and things feel easy with them and you feel very happy and fulfilled, this can be a soulmate type of feeling," said psychologist Samantha Rodman in HuffPost. "I don’t think there is only one; there can be many people in the world that you would click with if you met them." With this definition, a soulmate could be your best friend, sister, or the colleague who is simply on your wavelength about most everything.

2. The One Who Gets Under Your Skin Giphy Some people bring the intensity and drama to your life, whether it's positive or negative. In the case of a romantic relationship in particular, being with someone who acts like you hung the moon and stars can be thrilling and exciting, at least until the first time they start bringing up your flaws. It's important to remember that these fiery relationships may not last forever, but they can definitely teach you a lot about life and love. In fact, these relationships are described as transitional soulmates by life coach Donnalynn Civello in Observor. Sometimes it's better to learn from these encounters and move on.