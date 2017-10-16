There Is Literally An Anne Frank Halloween Costume Being Sold To Young Girls & People Aren't Having It

Halloween costume season often yields some pretty outrageous ideas. Appropriating or fetishizing another culture, race, or historical figure happens way too often. And one of the latest is this Anne Frank Halloween costume, which was being sold to young girls by various online retailers. As many online quickly pointed out, this costume is incredibly disrespectful and tasteless, and marketing it in such a way only trivializes this Holocaust victim's legacy.

Romper has reached out to the various companies selling the costume (including Candy Apple Costumes, HalloweenCostumes.com, and Walmart) but has not heard back at this time. Ross Walker Smith, a PR specialist for HalloweenCostumes.com did issue a response, however, insisting that the website provides costumes for "school projects and plays" that are meant to be "historically accurate."

Since the initial outrage erupted, the costume has been removed from the website. "We apologize for any offense it has caused, as that's never our intention," Smith said, according to a screenshot of message he shared on Twitter.

Walmart appears to have removed the costume from its website as well, but a simple search for "girl's World War II costume" will lead you to other, smaller sites still stocking the merchandise. The Anne Frank costume is comprised of a green beret and navy blue dress. These pieces are accessorized with a satchel and a "destination tag" on the collar.

The costume, which has been marketed a number of ways — both as an Anne Frank-specific outfit along with a general World War II evacuee costume — had the following description on HalloweenCostumes.com, according to the Daily Dot:

We can always learn from the struggles of history! Unfortunately, World War II shook the world in a way that no one could have foreseen. It ... created some unexpected heroes, where even a young girl like Anne Frank with nothing but a diary and hope could become an inspiration to us all. We can all learn from someone like that!

Many online users wondered why companies thought it was OK to turn a profit off of the tragic death of a 15-year-old, Jewish victim of the Holocaust. "We should all be learning this sad history, but it's not appropriate for children's dress up play," one user on Amazon wrote.

Another commented, "Children fleeing from war, persecution, and death is not for play. Invoking Anne Frank's name ... to advertise your children's costume is disgusting. All the more so when you consider the fact she was NOT evacuated and instead perished in a concentration camp."

Anyone acting outraged at this Anne Frank Halloween costume is in denial. This is the world we made and now we have to live in it. pic.twitter.com/sIyeHNqcOs — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 16, 2017

One site, Candy Apple Costumes, marketing the outfit as a theatrical costume explained on its website, "This child size 1930s-1940s girl costume was designed by a British company to represent the British children who were evacuated from London to the countryside during World War II, like the Pevensie children in the Narnia books."

Users everywhere have called out these companies, demanding the product's removal. "Really an Anne Frank costume?!?! Could you be anymore disrespectful," one Twitter user asked.

There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume. — carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) October 16, 2017

The popular website Halloween Costumes is selling an Anne Frank costume for kids. WTF? pic.twitter.com/cqKQ9UlIge — Daniel Arenson (@DanielArenson) October 15, 2017

Totally speechless. Just been shown this ad for an Anne Frank costume for Halloween. @AnneFrankCenter you might want to have a word pic.twitter.com/mu0t4lvY62 — Jude Habib (@JudeHabib) October 15, 2017

Users are also pointing out that the current reemergence of Nazism in the United States makes this careless costume even more inappropriate. "In today's climate of anti-Semitism and anti-refugee vitriol," Amazon reviewer Emily Randall wrote, "monetizing that ... pain is abhorrent."

White nationalists, the "alt-right", Nazis — all of these groups encapsulate hate, white supremacy, and intolerance, decades after a World War sought to put and end to such persecution. Costumes that trivialize this suffering into an outfit meant to be worn one night for fun appear to ignore the 6 million lives taken by German Nazis, along with the residual hate that persists.

Is Anne Frank a hero children should work to emulate and revere? Absolutely. But, actually engaging with the significant parts of her story (as written in her diary and as experienced in museums) is much more respectful than simply donning a superficial, supposedly identical outfit.

