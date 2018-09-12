It's a great time to be a makeup and beauty person. There are so many different brands and formulas available now, there's something available for every taste and budget. With that in mind, the makeup products under $10 with the best reviews will add a little something extra to your beauty routine. Hey, if the $3 product gets the job done, then why would you pay more?

And really, the world of affordable beauty is bigger than ever these days. Cheap, chalky eyeshadows and streaky lipsticks are a thing of the past. Drugstore brands are consistently putting out quality products that perform as well as their pricier counterparts. But even the more upscale beauty retailers such as Sephora or Ulta have loads of products under $10 that are downright amazing. Seriously, my all-time favorite lip balm from Sephora is on this list, and I've basically tried them all.

So whether you're a dedicated makeup collector or someone who dabbles in cosmetics now and then, there's an affordable eye shadow, brow gel, or blush on this list for you. Makeup should be fun, and it doesn't have to become a hobby that breaks the bank, either. These little treats will just make your day a little brighter.

1 Jack Black Lip Balm Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 $8 Sephora As someone who has tested an embarrassing amount of lip balms in her time, I can attest to the amazingness of this particular balm. Seriously, I rarely leave home without this stuff. Between the extremely hydrating balm and SPF, it's basically the perfect product. But don't take my word for it. The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 has nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Sephora, and 60,000 shoppers have added it to their "loves" list. It's a legend. Buy Now

2 Milani Blush Milani Baked Blush In Luminoso $8 Milani A drugstore staple, this baked blush has earned tons of fans over the years. Available in both matte and shimmery shades, this pigmented, buildable blush is available in a wide variety of colors. But the shade Luminoso has earned an average 4.4 rating on the makeup review site MakeupAlley, so it looks like a fan favorite. Buy Now

3 Essence Eyebrow Gel Mascara Essence $3 Ulta It's a tinted brow gel that beauty gurus absolutely love. With over 1,000 reviews and a 91 percent recommendation at Ulta, it's an affordable alternative to super pricy brow products. Buy Now

5 Maybelline Fit Me Concealer Maybelline Fit Me Concealer $7 Ulta A designated Fan Fave at Ulta, this concealer offers breathable, light to medium coverage. Just dot it on, smooth it out with a finger or brush, and you're good to go. Buy Now