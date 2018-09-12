These 10 Makeup Products Under $10 With The Best Reviews Will Supercharge Your Beauty Routine
It's a great time to be a makeup and beauty person. There are so many different brands and formulas available now, there's something available for every taste and budget. With that in mind, the makeup products under $10 with the best reviews will add a little something extra to your beauty routine. Hey, if the $3 product gets the job done, then why would you pay more?
And really, the world of affordable beauty is bigger than ever these days. Cheap, chalky eyeshadows and streaky lipsticks are a thing of the past. Drugstore brands are consistently putting out quality products that perform as well as their pricier counterparts. But even the more upscale beauty retailers such as Sephora or Ulta have loads of products under $10 that are downright amazing. Seriously, my all-time favorite lip balm from Sephora is on this list, and I've basically tried them all.
So whether you're a dedicated makeup collector or someone who dabbles in cosmetics now and then, there's an affordable eye shadow, brow gel, or blush on this list for you. Makeup should be fun, and it doesn't have to become a hobby that breaks the bank, either. These little treats will just make your day a little brighter.
1Jack Black Lip Balm
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
$8
As someone who has tested an embarrassing amount of lip balms in her time, I can attest to the amazingness of this particular balm. Seriously, I rarely leave home without this stuff. Between the extremely hydrating balm and SPF, it's basically the perfect product. But don't take my word for it. The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 has nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Sephora, and 60,000 shoppers have added it to their "loves" list. It's a legend.
2Milani Blush
Milani Baked Blush In Luminoso
$8
A drugstore staple, this baked blush has earned tons of fans over the years. Available in both matte and shimmery shades, this pigmented, buildable blush is available in a wide variety of colors. But the shade Luminoso has earned an average 4.4 rating on the makeup review site MakeupAlley, so it looks like a fan favorite.
3Essence Eyebrow Gel Mascara
4wet n wild Eyeshadow Quad
wet n wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Quad-Walking On Eggshells
$3
Don't overlook this drugstore-brand staple. The wet n wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Quad has a 4.5 rating on makeup review site Makeup Alley. The mix of shimmery and matte shades play well together.
5Maybelline Fit Me Concealer
$7
A designated Fan Fave at Ulta, this concealer offers breathable, light to medium coverage. Just dot it on, smooth it out with a finger or brush, and you're good to go.
6Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip
Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip In Bumble
$7
When it comes to affordable makeup that feels pretty luxurious, look no further than Colourpop. Winner of the 2018 Glamour Beauty Awards, this long-lasting liquid lipstick offers a matte look. Bumble is a lovely rose shade, and there are tons of other offerings available.
7L'oreal Lash Paradise
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise™ Mascara
$9
This volumizing mascara has a serious cult following. In fact, some reviewers compare it favorably to much more high-end brands.
8NYX Setting Spray
NYX Professional Makeup Make Up Setting Spray
$9
It's the setting spray that helps your makeup last and last. Plus, it's available in matte or dewy finishes. If you browse any makeup community for a bit, this stuff is certain to get mentioned.
9Sephora Collection Cleansing Wipes
Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes In Coconut Water
$8
Don't overlook the Sephora Collection products. Some of their offerings, such as these makeup remover wipes, are very highly rated.
10Makeup Geek Eyeshadow
Makeup Geek Duochrome Eyeshadow In Blacklight
$6
A beauty blogger favorite, Makeup Geek makes some of the coolest (and affordable) eyeshadows around. Electric purple with icy flashes of blue, this duochrome shade is beyond gorgeous.