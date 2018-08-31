These 15 Top Amazon Toys For 2018 Are Going To Make Your Holiday Shopping So Much Easier
Let's be honest: I am one of those people who really likes to test the limits when it comes to buying gifts in a timely manner. It's not because of lack of care, but rather a poor sense of reality on my part. Whether it's because the date has completely escaped me or I simply think "snail mail" is an ironic way of referring to the speed at which things can be delivered, I kind of stink at planning my gift buying. That's why when I saw a list that included Amazon's top toys For 2018, I thought: "Maybe this will help get me on track."
And even if you are one of those people who has all of their holiday gifts purchased by June ("look at you, you overachiever," she said under her breath), what's not to love about a list that can help you snag last-minute gifts for birthdays or other occasions?
So here is a list of 15 of the 100 top toys on Amazon, including Harry Potter merch, dolls that help kids learn to do their business, fluffy animals — because OMG squishy animals! — learning games, and old favorites, like Play-Doh and a Radio Flyer Wagon.
Happy shopping — I just might join you.
1Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby
Oh my gosh — who didn't want a baby that peed when they were growing up? (Because wow it's so gross, but also so cool, right?) The Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby drinks water, pees in the potty, and earns stickers for a successful potty sesh. Which leads us to the other benefit of a doll that pees — it could be a really useful tool for helping to potty train your kiddo.
2LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit
The answer for this one is just "yes." A resounding, "Yes, we do indeed need this." Because there is just really no way to pass up an entire Great Hall made from LEGO and filled with what I can only imagine is an outpouring of Sorting Hat magic.
3Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys
OK, this could just be the eternal cat lady in me, but I feel like this fluff ball is a must for a kitty-loving kiddo in your life. Not only is the Pomsies soft and cuddly, but it will also tell you when they feel tired, cold or hungry. And it purrs and makes cute cat noises. I, mean, we need this, right?
4Don’t Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition
A game that's described as "blindfolded, unicorn poop-dodging fun"? Um, yes. Just ... yes.
5Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck
According to Amazon, this engine helps Paw Patrol fans "save the day with Marshall’s ultimate Rescue Fire Truck!" The truck comes equipped with a 2-foot tall extendable ladder, mini fire cart, and all of the fun fire truck sounds you could possibly imagine.
6Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus
With 15 musical instruments, five musical styles, and three ways to play music on this toy, the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus is bound to keep your little one busy long enough that you can squeeze in all of the dishes (or just take some uninterrupted time for yourself).
7Play-Doh Modeling Compound 36-Pack Case of Colors
I mean, can you really go wrong with a classic toy like Play-Doh? (Don't ask your carpet to answer that question.)
8Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon
Snag this smaller version of the Radio Flyer classic for a kiddo who wants a sweet ride for their stuffed animals and favorite toys.
9Osmo Genius Kit
If you're looking for a gift that also encourages learning, then the Osmo Genius Kit is the choice for you. With five award-winning games that transform your iPad into a hands-on learning tool, kids can explore math, spelling, and activities that encourage visual thinking all while having fun.
10Scruff-A-Luvs
OK, I know this is the second plush animal on this list (and clearly we know where my issues lie), but I have been in love with the Scruff-A-Luvs ever since I learned about it last month. The idea behind the toy is to teach kids about rescue animals. When the Scruff-A-Luv arrives, it is "a sad ball of matted fur" that one lucky kid gets to bathe, dry, brush, and — duh, love — as if they were a real animal who needed a forever home.
And now you want one, too, right?
11SQUISHMALLOW Hans The Hedgehog Pillow Stuffed Animal
SO. CUTE. Enough said.
12Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
This 21-piece set includes shirts, skirts, headbands, a tiara, a choker, bracelets, earrings, a necklace, and rings all packed into a storage trunk that is a dream come true for a princess-loving kid in your life.
13Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Vet Play Pet Set
Obviously, we've gathered by now that I'm an animal person which is why I give this Melissa & Doug Veterinarian Play Pet Set a major thumbs up. Complete with a plush dog and cat to take care of using included accessories like a stethoscope, thermometer, ear scope, and bandages, this set is bound to thrill your little one.
14Little Tikes 3' Trampoline
Have a kid with excess energy to burn? Oh, mom, this is everything you've been waiting for.
15Step2 My First Christmas Tree with Bonus Ornaments
Because if you are one of those people who doesn't wait until the last minute like me, then this is kind of the perfect gift to snag now for a little one in your life who is about to celebrate their first holiday season.