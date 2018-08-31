Let's be honest: I am one of those people who really likes to test the limits when it comes to buying gifts in a timely manner. It's not because of lack of care, but rather a poor sense of reality on my part. Whether it's because the date has completely escaped me or I simply think "snail mail" is an ironic way of referring to the speed at which things can be delivered, I kind of stink at planning my gift buying. That's why when I saw a list that included Amazon's top toys For 2018, I thought: "Maybe this will help get me on track."

And even if you are one of those people who has all of their holiday gifts purchased by June ("look at you, you overachiever," she said under her breath), what's not to love about a list that can help you snag last-minute gifts for birthdays or other occasions?

So here is a list of 15 of the 100 top toys on Amazon, including Harry Potter merch, dolls that help kids learn to do their business, fluffy animals — because OMG squishy animals! — learning games, and old favorites, like Play-Doh and a Radio Flyer Wagon.

Happy shopping — I just might join you.

1 Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby $49 Amazon Buy Now Oh my gosh — who didn't want a baby that peed when they were growing up? (Because wow it's so gross, but also so cool, right?) The Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby drinks water, pees in the potty, and earns stickers for a successful potty sesh. Which leads us to the other benefit of a doll that pees — it could be a really useful tool for helping to potty train your kiddo.

3 Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys $15 Amazon Buy Now OK, this could just be the eternal cat lady in me, but I feel like this fluff ball is a must for a kitty-loving kiddo in your life. Not only is the Pomsies soft and cuddly, but it will also tell you when they feel tired, cold or hungry. And it purrs and makes cute cat noises. I, mean, we need this, right?