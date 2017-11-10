These 17 Tweets About 'Reputation' Prove That Swift's Fans Were Absolutely Ready For It

Taylor Swift's long-awaited album Reputation was released at midnight on Nov. 10 and fans are wasting no time in sharing their reactions. It's been three years since her last album, and clearly, fans were getting a little antsy without any new Swift tunes to analyze. Swift, of course, did everything she could to drum up the anticipation, and it surely paid off. Reputation has already become the talk of Twitter. As usual, Swift's fans are going crazy for it, and these tweets about Reputation reveal just how amazing they think it is.

Fans of Taylor Swift, often referred to as "Swifties," have a reputation themselves of not holding their composure when it comes to anything having to do with Swift. Fangirling over anything Taylor-related is completely expected, and Swifities are known to make their voices heard. Twitter definitely does not fail us in this regard. The #reputation hashtag is overflowing with fan reactions, and it's clear fans think highly of Swift's latest release.

Perhaps more anticipated than the actual album is the lyrical content of the music. Few things are more satisfying than finally figuring out who a Swift song is about — her lyrics often offer truly personal insight into her already public relationships, and fans can't get enough of the details. Previous songs are said to have referenced Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Conner Kennedy, among many others. Fans of Swift have already dug into Reputation a bit, and say that Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Swift's feud with Kim/Kanye are all expected references. As we get through the day, and repetitive listening has led to even more theories, we're sure to get even more juice on Swift's past relationships.

Though it's only a matter of time before the lyric analyses become all the talk regarding Reputation, it's fun to see people's initial reactions over the music itself. And, of course, Twitter is the best place to find these.

Zero Regrets

I've listened to the album 4 times through so far and I regret nothing #reputation — Anna x (@lovinhimwasREaD) November 10, 2017

Swifities are known for repetitive listening, and Reputation does not disappoint in that regard. Many fans are calling it her best album ever.

The Best Ever

#reputation is one of the best albums I have heard so far, thank you so much @taylorswift13 💗 — Amina (@aminarjkmr) November 10, 2017

Some fans are quick to say Reputation might not just be the best Taylor album ever, but the best allbum ever. Period.

OMG

HOLY HELL #Reputation IS SO GOOD. CANT STOP LISTENING. @taylorswift13 — Blair Wolf (@MissBlair21) November 10, 2017

Taylor Swift's last album, 1989, garnered similar fan-praise at its release, citing her versatility as an artist, and, of course, her impeccable song-writing. Reputation, Swift's newest release, follows 1989 by three years, and fans who had been craving new Taylor music are thrilled to finally have it.

Sorry, Old Taylor

I️ was sad when she announced old Taylor “died”, but I’m obsessing over new Taylor equally. @taylorswift13 #reputation pic.twitter.com/f0rrKLZ3Sg — Ashley (@smashtag46) November 10, 2017

There was a lot of talk over a lyric off of Reputation's first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," which noted, "Sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now/ Why not? 'Cause she's dead." Fans were initially anxious, wondering what sort of change to Taylor's music they could expect, but it seems as though they'll adjust to the new Taylor just fine.

How Could You Not?

For The Naysayers

Yes, @taylorswift13 DID THAT. People are entitled to their opinions. Just don’t be surprised when an artist steps out of their creativity box and shatters records #reputation — Eric P. (@ep_fonehome) November 10, 2017

Reputation is said to have broken iTuens release records overnight.

#Sorrynotsorry

Sorry, the old Clint can’t come to the phone right now...why? Because he’s dead because he’s been up since midnight listening to #reputation. 🐍🔥 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — Clint J Robinson (@CJMix1051) November 10, 2017

Worth The Wait

After listening to the whole album twice, I can say that waiting for 3 years is definitely worth it. Thank you Taylor Swift for serving another masterpiece of an album. #reputation #reputationOutNow — allain 🇵🇭 (@swiftreputation) November 10, 2017

So Shook

i can't believe all of los angeles literally just had an earthquake bc we are all SHOOK at #reputation @taylorswift13 — Trevor Moran (@TrevorMoran) November 10, 2017

I Told You So

I told you. #Reputation is a monster. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 10, 2017

I've been working with pop artists before you were an egg and sperm. This. Is. Pop. #Reputation — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 10, 2017

Taylor Swift's versatility as an artist has shown over the last few years. Her musical progression out of the country genre and into pop was criticized at first, but Reputation is proving her range as a reportedly strong pop album.

Don't Tell The BeyHive

OBSESSED with #reputation already ffs taylor u did it again baby 👏🏼 what a queen — gabriella (@velvetgh0st) November 10, 2017

If you’re not listening to #reputation while wearing red lipstick, drinking wine and plotting world domination are you even really listening to it? — Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) November 10, 2017

God I want to be in a club that’s playing #reputation exclusively. Nothing else. Just Reputation. @taylorswift13 what have you done to me 😂😂🎉🥂 — Whitney 🐍 (@whitneylou13) November 10, 2017

We accept the king of our heart, body and soul we think we deserve AND I'M SO HAPPY TAYLOR SWIFT FOUND HERS BECAUSE SHE DESERVES IT BYE IM CHOKING ON TEARS. #reputation — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 10, 2017

Just Fire

I have so much to say about this album. But hot take: it’s 🔥🔥🔥. #reputation — Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) November 10, 2017

Reputation was long awaited, and fans are said to be thrilled over the latest Swift release. Time will tell what fan theories regarding her clever lyrics will emerge, and then there will be a whole new wave of Reputation wonder to marvel at.

