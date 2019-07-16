I'm a little embarrassed to admit this, but I am always late. No matter what I do — even if I get up early, plan ahead, or skip my skin care routine — I can't arrive on time for anything. I can't even blame it on my kids, because I'm always late picking them up from school, too. So, what gives? I don't do it on purpose! I try my best! I plan ahead! I'm starting to feel like I'm cursed! Or maybe, just maybe, certain Zodiac signs are always late? Perhaps it's not my fault, but an inescapable predisposition written in the stars.

To find out if I can blame the universe for my perpetual lateness, I consulted Astrology Zodiac Signs, Astrology.com, and My Astro Fame, all websites dedicated to astrology. I learned that consistent tardiness is a function of quite a few personality traits related to your Zodiac sign.

For example, if you believe the party starts when you arrive, like Aries or Leo-born folks, you won't sweat being late. If you were born under unpredictable and indecisive air signs, like Aquarius or Gemini, you are simply never going to be on time. If you are a chill Sagittarius, you are way too relaxed to worry about being punctual. And if you are an anxious, sensitive Cancer, like me, you will stress about it, bow under the pressure, and just cancel your plans and stay home.

To find out more about whether or not you can blame your lack of punctuality on your Zodiac sign, read on:

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Shutterstock As an air sign, Aquarians can be unpredictable and unreliable. Not that that's always a bad thing. Rather, their tendency to be deep thinkers can mean they are too preoccupied with their thoughts or creative endeavors to realize that they are running late, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. The same site notes that people born under the sign of Aquarius are the free spirits of the Zodiac. This means they are fiercely independent and hate the idea of being controlled. If you are an Aquarian, a career in writing or photography — where you control the schedule and can get necessary alone time with your thoughts — might be a better fit than a rigid 9 to 5 gig that doesn't fit your astrological profile.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Per My Astro Fame, Aries' most positive traits — self-confidence and leadership — might actually make them more likely to be late. Such an extreme sense of self-esteem can lead to a lack of self-awareness and inability to care about other people's time and energy. If you believe that your presence is necessary for a meeting to begin, or are confident that you can talk your way out of a late fee at day care, you aren't likely to prioritize being on time. On the bright side, you are probably right. According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Aries-born people often exude confidence, so even if you are late all of the time, people probably won't notice or let you get away with it.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) A Gemini isn't the most dependable sign of the Zodiac, notes Astrology Zodiac Signs. Because their twin nature leads them to be both social, they'll likely make plans and then question their decision to make plans. In other words, a tendency to overthink things can make them late for pretty much everything. My Astro Fame adds that Geminis can be late because they stand in front of their closet trying to decide what to wear, but also because they have a tendency to make bad choices.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Shutterstock As a Cancer, I feel the need to defend my lateness. I always mean to be on time, but my anxious brain overthinks everything, from what to wear to when to leave to which route to take. I'm my own worst enemy when it comes to actually arriving places on time. Astrology Zodiac Signs also blames Cancer's likelihood of being late on their ties to the home and family. Most of the time I would rather just stay home, so if I'm gonna be late I will probably just bail rather than leaving the house. At best, I will dawdle until the very last moment because I don't really want to go in the first place.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Per Astrology.com, Leos are always late because they don't think the rules apply to them. They also have a flare for the dramatic, which means that arriving last means they'll take center-stage upon their arrival — exactly where Leos like to be. It's not that they are trying to ruin other people's experiences, though. Leos love their friends and take pride in their careers. They just know that nothing will actually get started without them. Being late is relative, and of no consequence to a queen.