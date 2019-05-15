These 9 Hard Seltzers Are Spiked & Refreshing, & They're Basically The New Drink Of Summer
One adult-friendly drink option you might see in your friend's beach cooler this summer is hard seltzer, the portable alcoholic beverage that have been getting a lot of attention in the liquor market lately. If you're not familiar with them, they're basically like La Croix with booze in them, and the water base is one of the reasons they're becoming more popular as a summer drink. Alcohol that makes you feel like you're getting hydrated? Sign me up.
The market for these beverages has exploded since they first entered the scene, with SevenFifty Daily reporting that hard seltzers have brought in more than $585 million dollars in sales in the last year. Part of the success comes from how the drinks have positioned themselves — hard seltzers are seen as a healthier option compared to other refreshing alcoholic drinks because they have much lower calorie counts. Plus, they're gluten-free, which is a major win for people who can't eat gluten and have to miss out on a lot of beers.
Sparkling seltzer options used to be somewhat limited, but there are more options than ever to fulfill the market demand. Read on to learn more about some of the best seltzers on the market right now, and get ready to sip all summer long.
1. Bon & Viv
2. White Claw
White Claw Hard Seltzer
White Claw
White Claw is one of the most popular hard seltzer brands to date, in part because it got in on the market early. The boozy beverage has 5 percent alcohol content per can, and their variety packs come with four fruity flavors. But you can also check out their limited edition Pure Hard Seltzer that tastes like an alternative to a vodka soda if you're not so into fruit-forward flavors.
3. Truly Hard Seltzer
Truly Hard Seltzer
Truly
Truly seltzer is a great brand to get to know if you like variety in your life, as they have 13 different styles of seltzer for you to sip on. The berry variety pack comes with New Black Cherry, Wild Berry, Blueberry & Acai, and Raspberry Lime flavors, including three of each. 5 percent alcohol per can.
4. Smirnoff Seltzer
Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Rosé
Smirnoff
Rosé all day is a lifestyle in the summer, which is why this Smirnoff Seltzer is a dream come true. It comes in a can and is low-cal like other seltzers, but this pack is filled with Rosé flavored fizzy beverages that will refresh you as you chill by the pool. Basic and proud.
5. Nauti Seltzer
6. Henry's Hard Sparkling Seltzer
7. HRD WTR
8. Pura Still
Blackberry Spiked Still Water
Pura Still
And in case bubbles aren't your thing, here's a still option to strike your fancy. Pura Still's hard waters aren't sparkling, so you get the fun of a fruity, alcoholic beverage without the carbonation. And it's got 4.5 percent ABV.
9. Vista Bay
Vista Bay Hard Seltzer
Aldi
As of this month, Aldi started selling Vista Bay hard seltzers in-store in four different flavors: ruby grapefruit, natural lime, black cherry, and coconut mango. Everything from this grocery store with a cult following is priced to sell and these cans are no different with a 6-pack going for $5.89.