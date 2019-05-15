One adult-friendly drink option you might see in your friend's beach cooler this summer is hard seltzer, the portable alcoholic beverage that have been getting a lot of attention in the liquor market lately. If you're not familiar with them, they're basically like La Croix with booze in them, and the water base is one of the reasons they're becoming more popular as a summer drink. Alcohol that makes you feel like you're getting hydrated? Sign me up.

The market for these beverages has exploded since they first entered the scene, with SevenFifty Daily reporting that hard seltzers have brought in more than $585 million dollars in sales in the last year. Part of the success comes from how the drinks have positioned themselves — hard seltzers are seen as a healthier option compared to other refreshing alcoholic drinks because they have much lower calorie counts. Plus, they're gluten-free, which is a major win for people who can't eat gluten and have to miss out on a lot of beers.

Sparkling seltzer options used to be somewhat limited, but there are more options than ever to fulfill the market demand. Read on to learn more about some of the best seltzers on the market right now, and get ready to sip all summer long.