When it was first announced that HBO's Big Little Lies would have a second season, even the most dedicated fans weren't sure it was the right decision. Intended as a limited series, its ending was championed as the perfect way to cap off the seven-episode season. But as the Season 2 premiere inches ever closer, excitement has once again taken over the audience. These Big Little Lies Season 2 tweets prove that.

When Season 1 ended, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) were bound together by one pretty huge lie: they were covering up a murder. After clocking the fact that Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) was abusive, Bonnie pushed him off a ledge to his death, but none of the women were going to expose her for it. No one was exactly sorry to see Perry go. Instead they snuggled up together on a beach, seemingly content despite all they had endured.

It was a beautiful end to the season, even though that respite clearly didn't last. The past will be dredged up again in Season 2, especially now that Perry's mom Mary Louise (Meryl Streep, Queen of Acting) is in town. Fans may have been hesitant about seeing the story continue, but now they're taking to Twitter to eagerly count down the days to Jun. 9.

A Change Of Opinion It's difficult not to look forward to seeing these exceptional actresses together on screen again, especially when it worked so well the first time. And from the early critical response, revisiting Monterey was worth it.

Meryl Or Bust When HBO's official Twitter account asked its followers which version of Madeline they identified with most (I'm feeling #5, personally), one fan went with another option. They didn't have eyes for anyone but Streep. And honestly, who could blame them?

I Got Bangs! It's difficult to pick a favorite in a cast so packed with gems, but you could do a lot worse than devoting yourself to a killer set of bangs.

What Do We Say To The God Of Death? The level of shock might have been the same on both shows, but the emotional fallout felt a lot more poignant on one of them.

R.I.P. Ed's Beard, 2017-2019 Fans are bound to have a ton of questions going into Season 2. How is Bonnie coping with what she did? Why did she do it? Is Celeste healing from her trauma? Will Madeline scream obscenities at someone new? But most important of all: what happened to Ed's beard?!

Much Acting, Such Talent The cast of Big Little Lies has always been one of the most appealing things about it. Where else can you see so many talented actresses in one place, each delivering another flawless performance in a career already chock-full of them? Sometimes it's honestly too good to be believed.

A Handy Film Guide Andrea Arnold takes over from Jean-Marc Vallée as the director of Season 2 (Vallée is now an executive producer). This Twitter user came up with a helpful list of her films for those unfamiliar with her previous work. Maybe checking out a few of them could help pass the time between episodes.

100% Amazing There are so many reasons to love BLL: the stars, the scenery, the songs, and the blistering female rage seeking an outlet. Every reason is a good one.

Never Gets Old Quite a few audience members on Twitter chose to watch Season 1 again to prepare themselves for Season 2. That way, all the important details will be fresh in your mind — and you can relive all of Madeline's best lines, too.

A Big Week For TV It seems to be a busy week for TV fans. The incomparable Gentleman Jack may be coming to an end, but two fantastic shows will be taking its place. Whenever the dystopia of The Handmaid's Tale has got you down, you can try to unwind with a glass of wine in Monterey. Just ignore all that simmering darkness under the surface.