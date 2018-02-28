As someone who actually waited for one of these awesome Britax sales on Amazon before buying my daughter her first convertible car seat, I'm quite excited to be able to share another Britax sale with the rest of the Romper readership. And the fact that this sale is even better than the one in which I snagged my daughter's car seat makes it even more fun to tell you that these Britax ClickTight car seats are $100 off right now — and in some cases more. That's a super deal for a convertible car seat that gets some of the top ratings.

Britax has knocked over $100 off their Marathon, Boulevard, Advocate and Frontier models, and the B-Safe Infant Seat is *nearly* $100 off as well. If you're in the market for a car seat that takes the highest marks for car seat ratings, according to Safetey.com, you're in major luck. In fact, the site reported, "Britax is one of the biggest names in car seats, thanks to incredible safety ratings and high weight limits." The brand takes up the first five spots on the list of top rated car seats published on Safety.com, meaning you should definitely be checking one of these out if you have a little one on the way.

1 Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat Amazon Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat, $212 (originally $340), Amazon Britax is known for its ClickTight installation system which claims to make installing the seat as simple as buckling a seat belt, and this car seat can grow with your baby from the time he's rear-facing at 5 pounds to the time he grows into a 65-pound kid. That's practically middle school for some kids.

2 Britax B-Safe 35 Infant Seat Amazon Britax B-Safe 35 Infant Seat, $116 (originally $210), Amazon If you're about to welcome an infant into your life, the Britax B-Safe 35 infant seat is a good-value purchase. The seat includes "an impact-stabilizing steel frame for superior strength and an impact-absorbing base that compresses to absorb energy during a collision," according to the seat's product information, and at $94 off, it's a super deal today. And as the parent who isn't exactly great at installing or building things, even I can manage to get this one installed in less than a minute.

3 Britax Boulevard G4.1 Convertible Car Seat Amazon Britax Boulevard G4.1 Convertible Car Seat, $190 (originally $270), Amazon Like the Marathon but a little less expensive, the Boulevard will grow with your kid from the time they leave the hospital until the time you drop them off for third grade (depending on their weight). The seat also features the company's ClickTight technology as well as a 5-point harness that's remarkably difficult for a little one to escape.

4 Britax Advocate ClickTight Anti-Rebound Bar Convertible Car Seat Amazon Britax Advocate ClickTight Anti-Rebound Bar Convertible Car Seat, $329 (originally $470), Amazon The key feature of the Britax Advocate is the anti-rebound bar that makes rear-facing even safer for your little one. At 30.6 pounds, it's a little heavier than some other car seats, but between the weight and the ClickTight latching system, you can be assured it's not going to fling around if you get into an accident.