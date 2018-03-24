On Saturday, March 24, protesters made their voices on gun safety heard — loud and clear. That's because millions of students, teachers, and families from around the world gathered to take part in the March For Our Lives. This incredible movement is a response to the Feb. 14 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, during which 17 teachers and students were killed when a gunmen entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a semi-automatic assault rifle. These celebrities are supporting the March For Our Lives today, and their social media posts are so inspiring.

Of course, it's no secret that celebrity faces were expected to among the crowds of the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., as well as sister marches across the country. As Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg revealed to CNN on March 14, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato all confirmed that they would be participating in the protest today. And plenty of other celebs — like George and Amal Clooney, Stephen Spielberg, Oprah, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — have all pledged monetary support for the March For Our Lives.

So let's take a look at which celebs showed up and/or posted on social media for the event, shall we?

Taylor Swift

As HuffPost reported, Taylor Swift took to Instagram on the eve of the March For Our Lives to pledge her support for the cause. "No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship," Swift wrote. She continued:

I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.

Demi Lovato

WUSA9 on YouTube

In Washington, D.C., Lovato gave an emotional performance of her song, "Skyscraper," as crowds looked on.

Ellen Pompeo

As Cosmopolitan reported, Ellen Pompeo also showed up on Saturday to march. The Grey's Anatomy start took to Instagram to share a photo of the crowd, writing, "This is the America I know and love #getout GOP #votethemout."

Amy Schumer

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer also had a few things to say on Saturday before the march. "Today I March for the students of Parkland and everywhere and I March for Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson," Shumer wrote on Instagram. "We need to digitize gun-sales records, mandate universal background checks, close gun-show loopholes and straw-man purchases, ban high-capacity magazines, and push for a comprehensive assault weapons ban with an extensive buyback system."

Paul McCartney

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The former Beatles member was there, too, as E! Online reported. McCartney told CNN that he was attending the March For Our Lives event in New York City in remembrance of former bandmate, John Lennon. "I don't know" if we can end gun violence, McCartney said CNN. "But this is what we can do, so I'm here to do it." He continued:

One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus shared a family shot on Twitter ahead of the march on Saturday morning. "Surrounded by heroines!" she wrote. "Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love! #MarchForOurLives."

Will Smith

Oprah Winfrey

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Variety reported, not only did Oprah Winfrey donate money toward the March For Our Lives, but she also took to the streets on Saturday to protest.

Jimmy Fallon

Josh Gad

George & Amal Clooney

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ben Platt

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Common & Andra Day

