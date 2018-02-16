Are you a fearless mom? If so, you might well have been born under one of the Chinese Zodiac's bravest signs. The Chinese Zodiac is an ancient, complex system that describes personality traits based on the year you were born, and sometimes, the likeness is eerie. For instance, did you know that Beyoncé is a Rooster, according to Time? Roosters are flashy, opinionated, and yes, super fierce — definitely one of the most fearless signs. These following Chinese Zodiac Signs also make the most fearless moms, but as you'll see, there are many ways to be a fearless parent.

And of course, just because your sign doesn't show up in the fearless list doesn't mean you're not a tough mother lionness. After all, something about having kids tends to bring out a bit fearlessnes, even in Chinese Zodiac Rabbits like me — though it's true that in most situations, I tend to want to play it safe. That's why I can't help but look up to the fearless moms I see every day, friends planning to travel the world with toddlers, or taking a new tough job to make their families proud. Also, Beyoncé. Let's never forget the awesomeness that is Beyoncé, inspiring us all to new heights of fearlessness.

1 The Ox (1973, 1985, 1997) Giphy You're the mom who stays the course, weathering sleepless nights with enormous physical and mental stamina, according to Building Beautiful Souls. What you start, you finish. You have a pleasant, restful energy, according to Feng Shui Web, so it's no wonder the neighborhood kids gather at your house. Travel China Guide explained that those born under the Ox have infinite patience and are naturally diligent — characteristics that come in handy when you have to read a dozen bedtime books in a row. You also take your responsibilities as a mother seriously, as China Highlights noted — especially when it comes to your children's education. But people shouldn't be fooled by your gentle attitude. When standing up for your kids and your family, or venturing into a dangerous situation, you're a force to be reckoned with. Just watch out for that stubborn streak, cautioned Your Chinese Astrology — sometimes it's OK to drop a project and get some rest.

2 The Tiger (1974, 1986, 1998) Giphy In China, where tigers are traditionally seen as protectors and guardians of little ones, babies wear hats decorated with an image of a tiger to ward off evil spirits, according to Chinese New Year 2018. As mothers, brave, confident Tigers are known to give children respect and free reign in which to grow. You're also a creative, courageous adventurer — the mom who plans the best vacations and always encourages her kids to be active. Swim the English channel? Run that triathlon? Taking risks that pay off big time at work? Yes, please.

3 The Dragon (1976, 1988, 2000) Giphy According to Chinese New Year 2018, moms born in the Year of the Dragon are "mesmerizing and strong." You care deeply about feminism, the site noted, and you'll always stand up for the rights of your daughters. While you're great at envisioning a rich future for your family, you can sometimes use a little help with the details, observed Travel China Guide. You're a big-picture thinker, with no shortage of daring and ambitious dreams. Thanks to your fearless parenting, your kids are in for an exciting, stimulating, and adventurous childhood, Dragon!

4 The Snake (1977, 1989, 2001 ... ) Giphy When emergency strikes, a person born in the year of the snake is brave and quick-thinking, according to Chinese New Year 2018. You're the mom rescuing the pet hamster, on top of everyone else in the family, from a housefire. On a more ordinary day, you're all about living a healthy lifestyle, observed China Highlights. You don't sweat the small stuff and could really care less about dishes and laundry. But that college application? Bring it on.

5 The Horse (1978, 1990, 2002 ... ) Giphy Ah, Horse. You're a free spirit who is always on the move, according to Building Beautiful Souls, so the early years with kids might be hard. Don't worry — you can still be adventurous as a mom, and when your kids have been to five continents before they're 10 years old, they'll thank you for it. But with this restlessness, comes great fearlessness. So in an age characterized by anxiety, you're a parent unafraid to let your kids venture out into the world to learn life's lessons.

6 The Monkey (1980, 1992, 2004 ... ) Giphy Monkey, you work hard, you play hard. You're an extremely mentally agile sign in the Zodiac, according to The Chinese Quest. As such, you multi-task like a champ, managing work, the household, and kids while making the toughest challenges seem effortless, according to Chinese New Year 2018. And you're fearless, because you have the confidence in yourself to know that you can get it all done. Perhaps more importantly, you're not afraid to fail sometimes. You're also highly social, and love throwing an epic birthday party for your kids (and their parents, too!). Some people mistake Monkey traits for arrogance, noted The Chinese Quest, but actually, you're always willing to grow and improve. Your fearlessness comes from a deep faith in quick-wittedness and your nimble intelligence, like the clever and brave Odysseus from Greek mythology. By now, you've probably read all the parenting guides in existence, and put their best advice into practice, too.