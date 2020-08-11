Babies need so many things, and it seems like the more crucial a product is, the more expensive it becomes. So, if you're looking to save a little bit of money on some necessities, take a look at the best deals from Buy Buy Baby's Big Deal Baby Sale. They're offering discounts on a range of baby essentials, but some of their best deals are for those must-have big ticket items.

The Buy Buy Baby sale is going on now through Aug 16, or while supplies last, whichever comes first. The deals are really good though, so don't expect items to be in stock for long. Everything from food storage, toys, clothes, and bath products to strollers, car seats, cribs, and breast pumps are on sale. There are also some great gift card promotions, like a $20 gift card with the purchase of a BABYBJÖRN carrier or travel crib.

If there's something you've been waiting to buy, either because you're saving up or hoping to find a good deal, you may find exactly what's on your wishlist at this sale. There are a wide range of products and brands featured, many of which have savings of well over $70, even up to several hundred dollars off. Here are a few baby essentials to grab now before they're gone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Graco Extend 2 Fit Car Seat Graco Extend2Fit Platinum Convertible Car Seat in Hayden Buy Buy Baby | $249.99 $149.99 See on Buy Buy Baby You can put your baby in this seat when they are as small as 4 pounds and it will grow with them up until they are 65 pounds. The seat has a five-point harness and can be installed back facing or forward facing. Your child will be snug and cozy, too, because it has an extension panel that provides up to five extra inches of leg room when it's back facing and has six reclining positions.

2. Soho Baby Hampton 4 in 1 Crib Soho Baby Hampton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib Buy Buy Baby | $549.99 $439.99 See on Buy Buy Baby This crib is made from poplar wood and it has three mattress height options to keep your baby safe as they learn how to pull up to their feet. Once you're ready to move on from the crib, you can convert this into a toddler bed, day bed, and ultimately a full size bed (conversion kits are sold separately).

3. Baby Jogger City Tour LUX Stroller Baby Jogger City Tour LUX Stroller in Ash Buy Buy Baby | $319.99 $191.99 See on Buy Buy Baby With its compact folding design and five different riding options, this stroller is easy to travel with and long-lasting. It can support babies as young as 6 months old with a seat that can be forward or back facing, each with several reclining options to support your baby's development and keep them comfortable. There are also adapting kits you can purchase that will allow you to either mount an infant car seat to the stroller or attach a glider so you can push baby in the front while your older child stands on the back.

4. Best Chairs Tryp Swivel Glider Recliner Best Chairs Tryp Swivel Glider Recliner in Light Grey Buy Buy Baby | $629.99 $503.99 Available in 5 color options See on Buy Buy Baby Late night feedings and bedtime stories will be cozy and relaxing in this chair that glides forward and back or swivels from side to side. If it's a particularly rough night, the chair reclines into a full layout position, so you can rest your own head while soothing your baby back to sleep. The chair's frame is made from solid wood and the chair's upholstery is 100% polyester with a foam filling.

5. Motorola Halo+ Over the Criib Deluxe Wi-Fi Baby Monitor 2 Camera Set Motorola Halo+ Over the Criib Deluxe Wi-Fi Baby Monitor 2 Camera Set Buy Buy Baby | $399.99 $319.99 See on Buy Buy Baby With this monitor system, you get two cameras, a handset monitor, video feed to your smart phone or tablet, and a 6-month Hubble-for-Baby subscription. The system comes with an over the crib mount for the best view of your baby, the handset has split-screen viewing options and displays the room's temperature, and the camera unit has a seven-color light show projector and pre-loaded sounds and songs which can be turned on or off using the parent remote control.

6. Medela Sonata Smart Hospital Breast Pump with PersonalFit Flex Breast Shield Medela Sonata Smart Hospital Breast Pump with PersonalFit Flex Breast Shield Buy Buy Baby | $359.99 $287.99 See on Buy Buy Baby This breast pump was specifically designed with "2-Phase Expression technology" to help you get the most breast milk out of each pumping session. It's sold for personal use, but with the same quality and efficiency as pumps in hospitals. In addition to the pump with recharging battery, this kit comes with two breast shield connectors, connector caps, valves, and silicone membranes as well as one set of tubing. You also get to sets of PersonalFit Flex breast shields, a power adapter, four five-ounce bottles with lids, two bottle stands, a cooler,

7. Maxi-Cosi Lila Modular Stroller Maxi-Cosi Lila Modular Stroller in Nomad Grey Buy Buy Baby | $799.99 $599.99 Available in four colors See on Buy Buy Baby You can transport your baby in this stroller from the day its born until it weighs up to 50 pounds. Either use the stroller's infant setting for your newborn, or attach a Mico car seat to it for easy travel. In addition to the infant setting, your baby can sit upright, in one of three reclining positions, facing you or out. The stroller folds up easily with one hand, is packed with safety features, and is ergonomically designed for you and your baby.

8.HALO Bassinest Twin Sleeper HALO Bassinest Twin Sleeper in Sand Circles Buy Buy Baby | $484.99 $387.99 See on Buy Buy Baby With six sound options, two vibration settings, a night light, and a "back to bed reminder," this bassinet will help your newborn twins (and you) get the best rest possible in their first five months of life. It has two separate sleep areas, each with its own set of fitted sheets and mattress, and it rotates 360 degrees, giving you easy access to either baby by simply unlocking and lowering one of the two side walls.

9. Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump Buy Buy Baby | $499.99 $424.99 See on Buy Buy Baby These quiet, rechargeable, wearable breast pumps fit right into your nursing bra, allowing you to move around the house and multitask while you're pumping. In addition to manual control, they connect to a smart phone app which allows you to also control them from your smart phone where you can also keep track of your pumping data. With these pumps, you also get four milk bottles with storage lids, breast shields, valves, spouts, seals, USB charging cables, carrying bags, and bra adjusters so you don't stretch out your favorite bra while wearing them.