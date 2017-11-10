These 'Grey's Anatomy' Easter Eggs From The 300th Episode Will Give You A Serious Case Of Nostalgia

Grey's Anatomy celebrated a huge milestone in Season 14 with an episode title appropriately modeled after Hamilton: "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?" It's the series' 300th episode, which it celebrated with plenty of throwback easter eggs, including rebuilding the original members of MAGIC with the help of some doppelgangers. In fact, every Grey's Anatomy Easter egg from the 300th episode will take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Speaking of rollercoasters, one at a county fair happens to be the culprit behind a massive incoming trauma this episode, when a car goes careening off the tracks and crashes. Two rollercoaster riders are transported to Grey-Sloane Memorial, car and all, to try and extricate them in the safest way possible. Turns out, they're hospital interns at the nearby Seattle Presbyterian! And they have a pregnant friend in tow. And their names are Greg, Cleo, and Liza. Starting to sound familiar? Yup, Greg is the spitting image of George, Cleo has Cristina written all over her, and Liza rounds out the cast as the Izzie of the group. This obviously gets Meredith, Alex, Bailey, and Webber all up in their feelings for the remainder of the episode. Here are all the easter eggs lovingly tucked inside.

The Original Intro Theme

Ferrinaa Rofy on YouTube

Although we didn't get a reprisal of the original opening credits, the show did use a small snippet of Psapp's "Cosy in the Rocket" — Grey's Anatomy's original theme song before it ditched opening credits in favor of a title card — at the end of the cold open.

The Doppelgangers

Greg, Cleo, and Liza more than just look like George, Cristina, and Izzie — they are them. Greg is kind of slow and doofy. "The bottom third of his class," according to Cleo. Cleo, meanwhile, is the low-affect know-it-all. And Liza has all of Izzie's perky, bubbly personality.



