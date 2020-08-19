There are a lot of frustrating things about this pandemic, and one of them is trying to get a face mask to stay put on your child's face (assuming they haven't already lost it, of course). Thankfully, lanyard-like kids face mask holders exists, because can help alleviate some of that frustration.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises all kids 2 years old and up to wear masks. Masks are essential and they present an opportunity to teach your kids about the importance of social responsibility. That being said, have the people at the CDC ever tried to put a mask on a wiggly 2-year-old whose idea of asserting independence is defiantly pulling it off and throwing it on the ground?!

It's not just toddlers who are the problem, either. It's kids of all ages who like to casually take their mask off because they don't totally comprehend the situation, whose heads and ears are too small for even the child-size masks to fit properly, or who just can't seem to keep track of their mask after taking it off to eat lunch. Kids of all ages can benefit from a lanyard that helps keep their mask in place while it's being worn, and lets them wear it around their neck when it's not in use.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To use it, you just loop each end of the lanyard onto the face mask's ear straps, then snap them in place. Then, put the mask over your child's face and tighten the lanyard using the spring lock clasp (make sure it's snug so it doesn't slip). Once it's all adjusted, you're done! Your kid's mask stays put, their ears don't hurt, and you don't have to keep replacing lost masks. When they're not wearing the mask, they can wear it around their neck like a necklace.

The lanyard is available in a variety of different colors and patterns and can even be purchased with a face mask as a bundle from the HelpFlattenTheCurve Etsy shop.