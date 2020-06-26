I am usually leery about brand collaborations, but my family loves pretty much anything that LEGO does, so I trusted the outcome. On top of that, my kids also absolutely adore animals, so the fact that LEGO and Nat Geo teamed up to teach kids about environmental dangers is really hitting all the right notes.

The four LEGO Friends and LEGO city sets are gorgeous, priced from $10 to $40, and feature an elephant rescue, a panda jungle playhouse, an undersea adventure, and a mini submarine, providing kids hours and hours of play. Alongside the intense building that will no doubt be happening at your kitchen table and under your bare feet, is a series of videos on LEGO's website that are produced by Nat Geo, explaining to kids in an honest, but understandable way what is happening on our earth and in our oceans. They will answer questions like, "Can animals born in captivity ever live in the wild?" and "Can people live under the sea?" The purpose behind this collab is "to inspire kids to pursue creativity as a way to one day help protect the world’s wildlife," according to LEGO, and "the campaign will portray stories from six different National Geographic Explorers who are working in creative, unexpected, and surprising ways to help address real-life problems that our planet is facing."

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The collaboration is a natural fit for the two brands who go to such great lengths to educate children on a daily basis. And now that LEGO and Nat Geo teamed up to teach kids about endangered species, it takes the effort one step further, providing an interactive outlet for kids to work through what they have learned in a way that is familiar to them.

My favorite of the Nat Geo stories is that of National Geographic Elephant Ecologist Dominique Gonçalves, who devised an ingenious method of keeping elephants from raiding villagers' food in Mozambique (thus keeping elephants safe, too) by creating pathways lined with beehives knowing that elephants are scared of bees. If you think about it, it's not unlike our children scattering LEGOs across their bedroom floor, which essentially prevents parents from entering their messy domains. It's scientific discovery like this that the collaboration is highlighting, and I'm here for it.