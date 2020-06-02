With their little fists held high and protest signs on display, children attended the many Black Lives Matter protests held over the past week as frustrations, anger, and grief mounted following the police killing of George Floyd. While many of the demonstrators were adults, kids also showed up to help call for change and also witnessed a significant moment in history.

Floyd's death in police custody on May 25 was the tipping point that sparked impassioned protests in Minneapolis, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and beyond. Protests continued in many cities on Monday as demonstrators rallied in a cry for justice for Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all other Black victims of police brutality and systemic racism.

"George Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point — an all too familiar reminder that, for Black people, law enforcement doesn’t protect or save our lives. They often threaten and take them," Black Lives Matter wrote in a petition over the weekend.

The most recent Black Lives Matter protests that cropped up in cities all across the United States and abroad marked an important moment in history — here's a look at how children are participating and making their voices heard.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images With his fist up, a young boy stood before a police line at a protest in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images News/Getty Images In London, a man holding a baby on his chest and a young child on his shoulders shared their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday by attending a protest at Trafalgar Square. They are among the many international demonstrators lending their voices for change in America.

Another little boy, this time in Manchester, New Hampshire held a sign that said "Am I Next?" while attending a #BlackLivesMatter protest.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images At a protest in Milford, Pennsylvania, a young girl — holding a sign that read "Justice For George" and "Black Lives Matter" — was one of many protesters wearing masks while demonstrating.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Another young boy in Pennsylvania wore a face mask while protesting amid the pandemic.

In New York City, a child was photographed standing on top of a statue of Adam Clayton Powell Jr., a pastor and the first person of African-American descent to be elected from New York to Congress.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images A young boy distributed free food and water to the protestors at the makeshift memorial for Floyd.

APU GOMES/AFP/Getty Images A young girl holding a sign that read "Justice Now!" and wearing a mask protested with her family in Los Angeles over the weekend.

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images One young girl held a sign calling for a stop to violence while at a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday. "We're People. Stop Violence," her sign read.

In Waco, Texas, children were among protestors holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Am I Next?"

Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune/Getty Images At a peaceful vigil in Minnepolis, a father protested with his children who held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Stop Killing Black People."

APU GOMES/AFP/Getty Images Dressed in what looks like a Batman costume, a young child held his hands up before a line of police officers during a protest in Long Beach on Sunday.

Another young boy at a protest near Washington, D.C., whose face was concealed, held a sign he made himself for the demonstration.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images A young protestor shared a fist bump with a police officer in a sign of solidarity at a protest in Atlanta.

A child in a stroller sat with a sign that read "I Matter!" at a protest in Richland, Washington.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images Faced with a line of police in riot gear, a child huddled behind an adult during a protest in Seattle, Washington on Saturday.