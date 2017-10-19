These Photos Of Dream Kardashian Show She's A Pretty Happy Kid Family Drama

It's easy to get fatigued by all the Kardashian drama, what with all the breakups, makeups, and pregnancies. The tumultuous relationship between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, in particular, is sad to even casual followers of the family. But at least one good thing came of it, because these photos of Dream Kardashian show that the adorable tot is living her best life, even if she is growing up in a real-life soap opera. Too young to worry about stalker paparazzi or the lawsuits her parents have filed against each other; this little girl is a ray of sunshine in the stormy family that she was born into.

Dream is the product of a whirlwind romance that went down in flames, played out in real time over social media. Chyna and Rob originally got together in January 2016, much to the chagrin of the larger Kardashian brood. Though Chyna and Kim Kardashian were orginally good friends, they had a falling out when her boyfriend — and father of her eldest child, King Cairo — left her for Kim's teenaged sister, Kylie Jenner. The family initially had trouble accepting the relationship, but they appeared to try to make things work after it became clear that Chyna was sticking around for a while.

Just three months after becoming an item, Rob proposed to Chyna, and a month after that, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. There were several rumored breakups before Dream was born in November, but the first official, confirmed one came in December, when Chyna's Instagram account was hacked, and she left Rob, accusing him of verbally abusing her and orchestrating the hack, according to People.

Dream’s first trip to the zoo! pic.twitter.com/0XtfYuv8hQ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) October 13, 2017

Soon afterward, the couple tried to make it work, and for the next few months, it was nearly impossible to keep track of whether they were together or not.

The final straw came in July, when Rob spent an entire morning posting nude photos he claimed were of Chyna on Instagram, interspersed with some serious accusations and explicit insults.

Chyna responded on Snapchat, accusing Rob of physical abuse, and the following week, she filed for a restraining order against her ex.

In a statement obtained by Romper, attorney Lisa Bloom addressed Kardashian directly:

Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected.

Following the restraining order hearing at the courthouse, Kardashian's attorney, Robert Shapiro, made the following statement, according to CNN:

I, personally, on Mr. Kardashian's behalf, apologized and offered our regrets as to what happened in the past couple of days. Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only, what ever is in the best interest of the child.

In late September, Kardashian sued Chyna, claiming that the previous December, she'd punched him in the face and strangled him with a phone charging cable. He also alleged that she'd caused $100,000 in property damage, destroying doors, walls, a TV, a phone, and curiously, a gingerbread house, according to Us Weekly. Chyna and Bloom have declined to comment on the allegations.

Weeks later, Chyna filed a civil complaint against the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, and boy, what an introduction Bloom wrote. It begins, "Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White" (Chyna's given name), and describes the rest of the family as "media predators," according to BuzzFeed.

Chyna's lawsuit states that Rob knocked her to the ground and tore a door off of its hinges in April, and that his mother and sisters conspired to get her E! reality show canceled and damaged her reputation by slut-shaming her. The complaint also addresses both the December 2016 and July 2017 Instagram incidents. Kardashian lawyer Shawn Holley told TMZ, "We have witness statements and other evidence which will demonstrate conclusively that it is Chyna — not Rob — who is the violent and aggressive abuser." A representative for the Kardashians has not responded to Romper's comments.

Thank goodness their daughter seems safe and happy now, and let's hope that this whole mess is taken care of long before she's able to make permanent memories.