These Photos Of Prince George Then & Now Will Give You Serious Baby Fever

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child in Spring of 2018. With all of the excitement surrounding the new baby, it's easy to forget all of the good times that have already passed. The couple's eldest is already well into the school year and growing like a weed. So in case you'd like to take a walk down memory lane, here's a look at Prince George back then and now.

Prince George was born at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London and is third in line for the throne, according to The Royal Family. Fans of the royal family celebrated his birth alongside the Duke and Duchess and have been following his progress ever since. Fortunately, the royals are pretty good about sharing regular updates about the little prince and his many adventures with the world.

Since joining the royal family, he — with the love and supervision of his doting parents — has traveled around the world, started school, and become a big brother to Princess Charlotte. Between regular family photos and the numerous milestones that Prince George has stopped at along the way, there are plenty of photos to look at, and ample opportunities to imagine you're squeezing his chubby little cheeks grandma-style and say "awww."

The official Kensington Palace Instagram page only provides family photos going back to 2015, but there are sweet baby photos of Prince George floating around elsewhere online on Twitter.

2014

In April of 2014, Prince George set off for New Zealand and Australia with mom and dad. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some of their vacation photos with the public, including the sweet little Bilby meet and greet shown below. I don't know who is cuter.

2015

On May 2, 2015, Prince George traveled with his dad Prince William to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital to meet his little sister, Princess Charlotte, for the first time. The photo below shows the two of them waving at the public on their way to the hospital.

Along with paparazzi photos, the family also shared some shots from a photoshoot of the two little royals together. Prince George's first time holding his baby sister is seriously adorable.

A couple of months later, in July of 2015, the family prepared for Prince George's second birthday with — what else — more cute photos. He and dad are all smiles the day before they enter terrible twos. But, with a smile like that, how terrible could it be?

2016

New year, new school. In January 2016, Prince George had his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk, according to Hello! Magazine. A couple of photos were released to the palace Instagram, including the one below that shows the little guy out in front of the school's mural on the nursery building.

By July 2016, the little prince was turning 3 and there were birthday photos to celebrate the occasion. Taken in mid-July at the family home, little George is shown another year older.

George hasn't lost his child-like wonder (probably because he's still a child, but hey) and it's obvious in what may be my personal favorite photo of the little prince. On Sept. 29, 2016, he was photographed playing with bubbles at a children's party held at Government House in Victoria during the royal family's visit to Canada.

2017

Roughly a year later, Prince George was photographed several times before his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea School. No more nursery school for this guy. Look at those little shorts!

That brings us almost up to date, as Prince George poses for a family photo on December 2017, shortly after Duchess Kate Middleton's pregnancy announcement.

There haven't been any more recent photos of Prince George, but I would imagine that there are more to come. Come springtime, there will likely be another shot of George holding his new sibling. Until then, there's plenty to look back on and reminisce.

