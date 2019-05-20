Fans got precious few (two, to be exact) images from the final episode ahead of the series finale, but one particularly epic shot was worth the wait. Reactions to the shot of Daenerys with dragon wings on Game of Thrones prove she finally became the dragon Olenna Tyrell told her to be.

After Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow surveyed the scope of Daenerys' destruction on their grim walk up to the Red Keep, they took their place beside her as she emerged to address her soldiers. Before the remaining Dothraki horde (who had recovered their numbers rather miraculously) and the Unsullied, the doors on the crumbling castle facade opened on Daenerys with her sole remaining dragon spreading his wings out behind her. The effect of Daenerys with dragon wings was a striking one and fans were into it, even if they knew she had devolved into full blown Mad Queen status at this point. Addressing her soldiers, Daenerys named Grey Worm her Master of War, and imprisoned Tyrion for treason for freeing his brother Jaime. (Not that it mattered in the end, but tyrants gonna tyrant.) Even though fans weren't particularly impressed with how Dany evolved this season, it was hard not to feel the powerful impact of watching her embody her legacy.

